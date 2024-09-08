By Tyler Bright

Louisville picked up their second dominant victory in a row against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Cardinals were looking to build off their success on offense from the home opener against the Gamecocks who were looking to bounce back from the loss after their 55-27 loss to Coastal Carolina.

A big day for big plays

Louisville got on the board first driving down the field 75 yards as Donald Chaney scored the 10 yard rushing touchdown to make it a 7-0 score. Chaney was one of four running backs to score touchdowns in the first half alone.

Louisville got a turnover off a Riley Quincy interception which set up the Three play drive with Keyjuan Brown rushing touchdown to extend the lead 14-0.

Jacksonville State Quarterback Tyler Huff scored the first two touchdowns both passing and rushing, but they were the only times the Gamecocks were effective offensively.

Louisville led by a 28-14 score at halftime.

On Louisville’s first drive in the second half, Tyler Shough threw a 48 yard touchdown pass to Chris Bell to make it 35-14.