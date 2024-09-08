By Tyler Bright
Louisville picked up their second dominant victory in a row against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
The Cardinals were looking to build off their success on offense from the home opener against the Gamecocks who were looking to bounce back from the loss after their 55-27 loss to Coastal Carolina.
A big day for big plays
Louisville got on the board first driving down the field 75 yards as Donald Chaney scored the 10 yard rushing touchdown to make it a 7-0 score. Chaney was one of four running backs to score touchdowns in the first half alone.
Louisville got a turnover off a Riley Quincy interception which set up the Three play drive with Keyjuan Brown rushing touchdown to extend the lead 14-0.
Jacksonville State Quarterback Tyler Huff scored the first two touchdowns both passing and rushing, but they were the only times the Gamecocks were effective offensively.
Louisville led by a 28-14 score at halftime.
On Louisville’s first drive in the second half, Tyler Shough threw a 48 yard touchdown pass to Chris Bell to make it 35-14.
Shough continued to make plays with a 51 yard bomb to Cataurus Hicks and a 12 yard touchdown to Mark Redman to score. Duke Watson put the final nail in the coffin with a 40 yard rushing touchdown.
Louisville would win 49-14.
While still very early in the 2024 season, The Cardinals have shown dominance on offense and defense, taking care of business with their out of conference foes.
Louisville will rest up with a bye week before hosting their first in-conference opponent in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sep. 21 at L&N Stadium.