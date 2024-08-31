By The Louisville Cardinal staff
With the dawn of a new football season upon us, there is no shortage of pundits and fans alike giving their prophesies of the season’s outcome. Because our publication is not above muddying the prediction waters, we are going to give our game-by-game predictions of Louisville’s 2024 season.
Austin Peay
42-7, Louisville
[Derek DeBurger] I don’t believe the Governors stand a chance in both teams’ season opener. The matchup will be more about how Louisville looks early season. Beyond a total disaster where this game results in a close-ish finish, I’m looking for two things: can the defense shut the Governors out? What will the chemistry between Shough and the new wide outs look like.
55-7, Louisville
41-7, Louisville
Jacksonville State
28-10, Louisville
[DeBurger] The Gamecocks surprised everyone last year when they won nine games in their first year at the FBS level. They also shocked everyone when they got blown out in their season opener at home. While this will provide a more competitive game than against Austin Peay, I still have a hard time believing Louisville’s talent won’t be able to carry them over the finish line. Jacksonville runs an extremely up-tempo offense that is prone to exciting finishes, but I think the Louisville lead will be insurmountable come the fourth quarter.
49-14, Louisville
35-14, Louisville
Georgia Tech
24-21, Louisville
[DeBurger] Paranoid Cards fans will remember the spike in blood pressure the Yellow Jackets caused last football season. After Tech’s milestone victory to start the season, Louisville should have this game circled and underlined. The top-20 defense the Cards have will prove to be the difference in stopping the explosive offense led by one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
33-31, Louisville
24-21, Louisville
Notre Dame
23-14, Notre Dame
[DeBurger] The revenge-minded Fighting Irish will be breaking our their alternate green jerseys—uniforms they only wear during the most high profile of rivalry games. They will be fired up for this game. Notre Dame, however, is putting forth an offensive line that has a combined six starts before their season opener. Louisville was able to dismantle what was one of the best O-lines in the country in this matchup a year ago, so a far less experienced line should prove an easier task. Riley Leonard is a more athletic quarterback than the Irish had, but he too was made to look completely ineffective in his game in L&N Stadium as a member of the Duke Blue Devils. Notre Dame may be more hyped up, but I still think Louisville will be more prepared.
27-21, Louisville
35-28, Notre Dame
SMU
35-10, Louisville
[DeBurger] One of the ACC’s newcomers had a record of 11-3 in their last season as a group-of-five team. Their three losses come to the only power-five teams on their schedule, with each loss having their explosive offense reduced to minuscule and their defense unable to stop a nose bleed. The Mustangs did hit the portal heavy for both offensive and defensive line transfers, but it didn’t seem to matter as they just narrowly won in week zero. Preston Stone was up and down in that game, and I think gave Louisville’s secondary the blueprint on how to abuse him.
38-18, Louisville
28-21, Louisville
Virginia
31-0, Louisville
[DeBurger] I believe the Cards will be more read for what Virginia has to offer them, but I don’t think it will be a runaway performance. Louisville struggled last season against dual-threat quarterbacks and Anthony Colandrea is the prototypical dual-threat. He has the ability to singlehandedly will his team to overperform. I believe the Cards’ talent and coaching will be too much, but it will be another scare in Charlottesville.
31-24, Louisville
42-14, Louisville
Miami
14-13, Louisville
[DeBurger] If you’re keeping track, I’m predicting Louisville to get out to another 6-0 start. If Miami does what’s expected of them, this will be a massively hyped game that the national media talks about for a week or more in preparation. Cam Ward is clearly the most talented quarterback in the conference, and he’ll have stud after stud at the skill positions. On defense, the Hurricanes will trot out a couple of familiar faces in Jaylin Alderman and Tyler Baron who both left Louisville in the spring transfer window. Alderman is great in the run game, but struggles mightily in pass coverage. The Cards could easily pick on him with backs and tight ends if he failed to patch up him game. This feels like a toss-up, but a raucous home crowd will make the difference.
27-24, Louisville
28-21, Louisville
Boston College
23-10, Louisville
[DeBurger] The sixth week in a row with no bye has to catch up to a team eventually. The Eagles have another one of the conferences most dynamic quarterbacks in Castellanos and a veritable quarterback-whisperer in Bill O’Brien. The home crowd in Chestnut Hill will not be impressive, but I think the road trip could cause just enough stress to be a shock to the Cards’ system. Sandwiched in between two of the biggest games of the season, I think Louisville’s depth will be tested in a clear and obvious trap game. Jeff Brohm, unfortunately, has a history of falling for traps.
38-28, Boston College
49-21, Louisville
Clemson
32-21, Clemson
[DeBurger] No coaches will admit it, but they look ahead to games. The Tigers in Death Valley is definitely a game you look ahead to. Clemson has struggled offensively for the past several years. If their years-long woes aren’t fixed come week 10, Louisville’s defense will just add to their frustration. Unfortunately, Clemson’s defense is one of just a few that can give the Card’s defense a run for their money. Much of last year’s group has returned with another year under their belt. The game will be ugly, it will be close and it will be just out of reach for an exhausted Cardinals squad.
20-17, Clemson
42-21, Clemson
Stanford
[Bright] Despite this being Louisville’s third road game in a row, the Cardinals should come out strong against one of the weaker teams in the ACC this year. Expect a dominant performance in Palo Alto.
42-0, Louisville
[DeBurger] After finally getting another bye, Louisville will be forced to travel to the west coast. Stanford is a very young, rebuilding team who is projected to finish last in the expanded ACC. I expect Brohm and company to overlook the Cardinal in favor of preparing for their final two opponents. Troy Taylor was a great coach at the FCS level, who is due a big win in his rebuild.
35-30, Stanford
63-14, Louisville
Pittsburgh
38-17, Louisville
[DeBurger] Three losses in a row and a bad loss a year ago will have the Cards playing their A-game on senior night. Pittsburgh’s biggest problem a year ago was very poor quarterback play, and they’ve solved this issue by bringing in a fourth-string quarterback from a poor quarterback room in Alabama. Pat Narduzzi is a great, consistent coach, but I don’t think Louisville will have any troubles handling the Panthers.
45-10, Louisville
28-14, Louisville
Kentucky
17-14, Louisville
[DeBurger] Mark Stoops knows how to get his teams up for rivalry games. Even as Louisville was clearly the better team last season, Kentucky was still able to pull out their fifth straight win—the longest in the series. If it weren’t for recent history, the Cards would look like the clear favorites in this game. Brohm knows this rivalry better than anyone, and he will not put up with back-to-back losses to the Wildcats.
30-26, Louisville
28-21, Louisville
Final predictions:
Bright: 10-2
DeBurger: 9-3
Scanland: 10-2
