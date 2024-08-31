By The Louisville Cardinal staff

With the dawn of a new football season upon us, there is no shortage of pundits and fans alike giving their prophesies of the season’s outcome. Because our publication is not above muddying the prediction waters, we are going to give our game-by-game predictions of Louisville’s 2024 season.

Austin Peay

[Tyler Bright] Louisville should win this game easily, given the talent gap between the teams. The recent negative attention Austin Peay has received only adds to Louisville’s advantage. This should be a solid home opener for newcomers, including starting quarterback Tyler Shough. Expect a dominant performance from the Cardinals.

42-7, Louisville

[Derek DeBurger] I don’t believe the Governors stand a chance in both teams’ season opener. The matchup will be more about how Louisville looks early season. Beyond a total disaster where this game results in a close-ish finish, I’m looking for two things: can the defense shut the Governors out? What will the chemistry between Shough and the new wide outs look like.

55-7, Louisville

[Elizabeth Scanland] The Governors went 9-3 last season and are looking to improve the season as Jeff Faris takes over as head coach. Austin Peay has a dominant offense as they were ranked 14 in the FCS in offense last season. However, only one offensive starter is returning for the Governors this season. Defensive end Hosea Knifeley Jr. is a valuable returnee to the Governor’s defense, getting four sacks and 52 tackles last season. Despite this, Louisville should still have the advantage defensively especially with defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Quincy Riley returning for the Cards.

41-7, Louisville

Jacksonville State

[Bright] The Gamecocks are a sneaky team out of Conference USA, led by experienced head coach Rich Rodriguez. Rodriguez has helmed prominent programs in Michigan, Arizona, and West Virginia. This could be a game in which the Cardinals start slowly but pull away in the end.

28-10, Louisville

[DeBurger] The Gamecocks surprised everyone last year when they won nine games in their first year at the FBS level. They also shocked everyone when they got blown out in their season opener at home. While this will provide a more competitive game than against Austin Peay, I still have a hard time believing Louisville’s talent won’t be able to carry them over the finish line. Jacksonville runs an extremely up-tempo offense that is prone to exciting finishes, but I think the Louisville lead will be insurmountable come the fourth quarter.

49-14, Louisville

[Scanland] The Gamecocks are coming off a 9-4 season with a fresh win in the New Orleans bowl against Louisana. Last season the Gamecocks ranked 49th in scoring offense and 27th in scoring defense leaving room for improvement. While this team is better than they tend to receive credit for, overall Louisville is better on both sides of the ball and are more of a consistent team.

35-14, Louisville

Georgia Tech

[Bright] Louisville faces its first real test against Georgia Tech, the Cardinals’ first ACC opponent of 2024. Last year, the Yellow Jackets scored 28 points in the second quarter against Louisville, but the Cardinals mounted a comeback to win 39-34. This game could go either way, but Louisville is expected to come out on top with a home-field advantage.

24-21, Louisville

[DeBurger] Paranoid Cards fans will remember the spike in blood pressure the Yellow Jackets caused last football season. After Tech’s milestone victory to start the season, Louisville should have this game circled and underlined. The top-20 defense the Cards have will prove to be the difference in stopping the explosive offense led by one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

33-31, Louisville

[Scanland] The Yellow Jackets are the first team in the Cardinals schedule that has the ability to upset the Cards at home. Georgia Tech walked into Dublin and shocked the nation by upsetting No. 10 Florida State by a field goal. This major upset has more eyes turning to the Yellow Jackets and the ACC as a whole. In this matchup, all eyes will be on both Shough and Haynes King. Both teams have solid defenses, so both quarterbacks will be tested in how they can lead their offense.

24-21, Louisville

Notre Dame

[Bright] The timing of this game in South Bend isn’t ideal for the Cardinals. Both teams will likely be playoff contenders heading into this matchup. Notre Dame, looking for revenge after last season’s 33-20 loss to Louisville, will have the advantage with a supportive green-out crowd.

23-14, Notre Dame

[DeBurger] The revenge-minded Fighting Irish will be breaking our their alternate green jerseys—uniforms they only wear during the most high profile of rivalry games. They will be fired up for this game. Notre Dame, however, is putting forth an offensive line that has a combined six starts before their season opener. Louisville was able to dismantle what was one of the best O-lines in the country in this matchup a year ago, so a far less experienced line should prove an easier task. Riley Leonard is a more athletic quarterback than the Irish had, but he too was made to look completely ineffective in his game in L&N Stadium as a member of the Duke Blue Devils. Notre Dame may be more hyped up, but I still think Louisville will be more prepared.

27-21, Louisville

[Scanland] For the first time this season, the Cards will hit the road to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. With a sold out game, Louisville is going to be tested. Last season, Louisville was able to pull off the upset and beat the Irish at home, but to pull it off again might be hard. The Irish have a new quarterback, Leonard who the Cards are familiar with because of his time at Duke. With fresh faces and a passionate fan base packing the stadium, the Cards will face their first loss of the season.

35-28, Notre Dame

SMU

[Bright] Louisville is expected to bounce back from South Bend with a victory during Family Weekend. SMU struggled early with its out-of-conference opponent in Nevada and will likely struggle in its first season in the ACC.

35-10, Louisville

[DeBurger] One of the ACC’s newcomers had a record of 11-3 in their last season as a group-of-five team. Their three losses come to the only power-five teams on their schedule, with each loss having their explosive offense reduced to minuscule and their defense unable to stop a nose bleed. The Mustangs did hit the portal heavy for both offensive and defensive line transfers, but it didn’t seem to matter as they just narrowly won in week zero. Preston Stone was up and down in that game, and I think gave Louisville’s secondary the blueprint on how to abuse him.

38-18, Louisville

[Scanland] SMU has the potential to come into this game undefeated and possibly ranked. With a promising team and many fans excited for what they can do, this matchup will be electric. Stone threw for 28 touchdowns and only six interceptions last season. SMU offense is going to be a group to watch in the ACC.

28-21, Louisville

Virginia

[Bright] Last season, this game was surprisingly close. This year, the Cardinals travel to Charlottesville to take on a Virginia team that has won just three games in each of the last two seasons. Louisville’s coaching staff will likely use last year’s close call as motivation. Expect a dominant performance from the Cardinals.

31-0, Louisville

[DeBurger] I believe the Cards will be more read for what Virginia has to offer them, but I don’t think it will be a runaway performance. Louisville struggled last season against dual-threat quarterbacks and Anthony Colandrea is the prototypical dual-threat. He has the ability to singlehandedly will his team to overperform. I believe the Cards’ talent and coaching will be too much, but it will be another scare in Charlottesville.

31-24, Louisville

[Scanland] While Louisville will have to go on the road for this matchup, they will have the advantage. If Louisville can limit turnovers–which was an issue in the last matchup–and pressure the young quarterback, they will have an easy win.

42-14, Louisville

Miami

[Bright] While Miami head coach Mario Cristobal has done a great job recruiting, his in-game decision-making has been questionable, most notably last season against Georgia Tech. This defensive showdown will likely be a close one, but expect Louisville to pull off the win.

14-13, Louisville

[DeBurger] If you’re keeping track, I’m predicting Louisville to get out to another 6-0 start. If Miami does what’s expected of them, this will be a massively hyped game that the national media talks about for a week or more in preparation. Cam Ward is clearly the most talented quarterback in the conference, and he’ll have stud after stud at the skill positions. On defense, the Hurricanes will trot out a couple of familiar faces in Jaylin Alderman and Tyler Baron who both left Louisville in the spring transfer window. Alderman is great in the run game, but struggles mightily in pass coverage. The Cards could easily pick on him with backs and tight ends if he failed to patch up him game. This feels like a toss-up, but a raucous home crowd will make the difference.

27-24, Louisville

[Scanland] In the 2023 season, Louisville beat Miami on the road in a close game. This time, the Cards get to play Miami at home in what is projected to be a thrilling ACC matchup where both teams have the potential to be ranked. Miami has high hopes in Ward, who transferred from Washington State. Ward’s strong arm and ability to read downfield could pose a threat. Ultimately, in what is going to be a very close game, Louisville will walk away with the victory.

28-21, Louisville

Boston College

[Bright] Boston College has a new coaching staff and an intriguing quarterback in Thomas Castellanos. This could be a trap game if Louisville looks ahead to its matchup against Clemson the following week. However, questions about Boston College’s defense give Louisville the edge.

23-10, Louisville

[DeBurger] The sixth week in a row with no bye has to catch up to a team eventually. The Eagles have another one of the conferences most dynamic quarterbacks in Castellanos and a veritable quarterback-whisperer in Bill O’Brien. The home crowd in Chestnut Hill will not be impressive, but I think the road trip could cause just enough stress to be a shock to the Cards’ system. Sandwiched in between two of the biggest games of the season, I think Louisville’s depth will be tested in a clear and obvious trap game. Jeff Brohm, unfortunately, has a history of falling for traps.

38-28, Boston College

[Scanland] Louisville will play Boston College on the road and should have an easy win. While the Eagles have strong offensive players, it will be no match for the Cards and will likely be a repeat of last season’s blowout game.

49-21, Louisville

Clemson

[Bright] Clemson remains a strong team despite its first non-10-win season since 2010 last year. The timing of this game is tough for Louisville, as Clemson was undefeated last November and should see similar success in 2024.

32-21, Clemson

[DeBurger] No coaches will admit it, but they look ahead to games. The Tigers in Death Valley is definitely a game you look ahead to. Clemson has struggled offensively for the past several years. If their years-long woes aren’t fixed come week 10, Louisville’s defense will just add to their frustration. Unfortunately, Clemson’s defense is one of just a few that can give the Card’s defense a run for their money. Much of last year’s group has returned with another year under their belt. The game will be ugly, it will be close and it will be just out of reach for an exhausted Cardinals squad.

20-17, Clemson

[Scanland] Louisville heads to Death Valley to face the Tigers in early November. Although Louisville has come close before, the Cards have never beat the Tigers. With an exceptional quarterback in Cade Klubnik, the Tigers are expected to have a very good season. Clemson will walk away with this game and hand Louisville its second loss of the season.

42-21, Clemson

Stanford

[Bright] Despite this being Louisville’s third road game in a row, the Cardinals should come out strong against one of the weaker teams in the ACC this year. Expect a dominant performance in Palo Alto.

42-0, Louisville

[DeBurger] After finally getting another bye, Louisville will be forced to travel to the west coast. Stanford is a very young, rebuilding team who is projected to finish last in the expanded ACC. I expect Brohm and company to overlook the Cardinal in favor of preparing for their final two opponents. Troy Taylor was a great coach at the FCS level, who is due a big win in his rebuild.

35-30, Stanford

[Scanland] A matchup between the Cardinal and the Cardinals as Louisville takes on a new member of the ACC, Stanford formally with the Pac-12. Stanford is not projected to have a very successful finish and is expected to land at the bottom of the ACC making this an easy win for the Cards.

63-14, Louisville

Pittsburgh

[Bright] Jeff Brohm will have this game against Pittsburgh circled on his calendar after last season’s loss in the Steel City hurt Louisville’s chances of playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Expect the Cardinals to take advantage of this Pitt team.

38-17, Louisville

[DeBurger] Three losses in a row and a bad loss a year ago will have the Cards playing their A-game on senior night. Pittsburgh’s biggest problem a year ago was very poor quarterback play, and they’ve solved this issue by bringing in a fourth-string quarterback from a poor quarterback room in Alabama. Pat Narduzzi is a great, consistent coach, but I don’t think Louisville will have any troubles handling the Panthers.

45-10, Louisville

[Scanland] Last season, after coming off a huge win against Notre Dame, Louisville was handed its first loss of the season after Pitt destroyed them on the road. However, with a better Louisville team, the Cards should be able to pull off the win assuming they don’t run into the same issues that they had when they last met the Panthers.

28-14, Louisville

Kentucky

[Bright] Louisville hasn’t beaten Kentucky since 2017, but rivalry games are always competitive and often close. This year, expect the Cardinals to finally break through and take home the Governor’s Cup with a win on the road.

17-14, Louisville

[DeBurger] Mark Stoops knows how to get his teams up for rivalry games. Even as Louisville was clearly the better team last season, Kentucky was still able to pull out their fifth straight win—the longest in the series. If it weren’t for recent history, the Cards would look like the clear favorites in this game. Brohm knows this rivalry better than anyone, and he will not put up with back-to-back losses to the Wildcats.

30-26, Louisville

[Scanland] The Battle of the Governor’s cup, a classic football rivalry. Louisville has not beat Kenutcky in a while and fans are hungry for a win. The Cards came close last year but could not finish. If the Cards can put two halves together and remain consistent, they will walk out of Kroger Field with the win.

28-21, Louisville

Final predictions:

Bright: 10-2

DeBurger: 9-3

Scanland: 10-2

