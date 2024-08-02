By Derek DeBurger

For the past three years Louisville basketball has been many things to many people; fun has not been one of those things.

The recent trip to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League was pure, unadulterated fun.

In the Cardinals two exhibition games, they scored 111 points apiece and won both games by a combined 92-point margin of victory.

It’s hard to know exactly what these dominant performances mean and how seriously to take the outcomes. The Cards played on a makeshift court in a hotel ballroom against two teams from different countries (including one 13-year-old big man for the Bohemian team).

Since it’s difficult to evaluate the performances without overreacting, why even try? Let’s take some time to dream big about the reviVille of Louisville basketball.

This Team Will Make the NCAA Tournament

Mark my words: this Cards team is poised to make a return to the tournament for the first time in six years.

Sure, Utah State from this past season is the only team in college basketball history to return fewer than 15 percent of its production and make the tournament. Louisville has zero scholarship players returning and only one walk-on, however, this is not the sport of yesteryear. Teams can make a one-season flip via the transfer portal. Louisville has the No. 1 transfer portal class according to On3, and it has taken no time at all for this crop of players to develop a chemistry and a shorthand.

On top of playing well with one another, this team is supremely athletic and hustles on every possession. Many teams will use hustle as a supplement when they’re on the losing end of the athleticism battle. The fact that this team has both is beyond exciting.

If this hustle continues through 31 regular season games, the Cards might not just make the tournament but receive a top-six seed.

This Team Will Have the Best Offense in Program History

Pat Kelsey is among the new wave of college coaches embracing a modern, analytical offense: three pointers and layups, no mid-range shots.

The result was a two-game average of 111 points, 30 assists, 19 offensive rebounds, 51.2 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent from three.

The assists and offensive rebounds stand out in particular. The ball movement from every member of the team was abundant and fluid. Against the Bahamas Select team, Louisville recorded 38 assists—a number that would be a program record if it were in-season.

A 19 offensive rebounds per game average is not super shocking considering, under Kelsey, Charleston was one of the most effective offensive rebounding teams in the country. However, the reason behind this was due to Kelsey sending all five players on the court to go hit the boards. The unintended consequence of this is that Charleston had a terrible transition defense. In the two games in the Bahamas, only about three to four players went for rebounds allowing at least one player to stay back. This makes the already gaudy numbers look even more impressive and gives hope that the Cards will field a good defense to compliment an electric offense.

Kasean Pryor Will Become America’s Most Hated Player

It has been many moons since Louisville has had a true heel, someone that opposing fans love to hate; Kasean Pryor will be that player.

Pryor led the team in scoring in both games, and did so in a plethora of ways. He also provided assists, rebounds and a strong defensive presence inside and out. This is to say it’s fair to assume that he will be one of Louisville’s two best players (alongside Terrence Edwards), but it’s his confidence and trash talking that will get inside the heads of opponents.

After the game against Bahamas Select Pryor said that they knew they were going to win. The talent disparity is vast, it should have been clear from the jump that Louisville would come out on top, but given the uncertainty of the past two seasons it’s heartening to see players so sure of themselves.

Pryor also could be seen talking to opposing players the entirety of his time on the court in both games, even drawing a flagrant foul early in the exhibition with the Calgary Dinos.

If Pryor lives up to his potential he can be an All-ACC caliber player that wreaks havoc on his foes. He can be a menace, but he’d be Louisville’s menace.

Louisville Has Three Viable Points Guards

Chucky Hepburn has introduced himself as the clear and obvious starting point guard, and he excelled in this role. Koren Johnson was brought in to be the backup point guard with no other true guards brought in through the portal. Edwards, however, showed a remarkable ability to find open shooters and make outstanding passes to get the ball to them.

The offense ran the smoothest with Hepburn at the point, so he with receive the lion’s share at the position and Johnson will be the primary backup, but Edwards gives Kelsey options.

Edwards can play the wing and be a second or third offensive initiator. If Kelsey wants to turn up the pressure he can put Edwards at the point to go with a mega-tall lineup.

Edwards’ abilities will provide headaches to head coaches all season long.

Scorin’ Koren Johnson Will Win ACC Sixth-Man of the Year

Johnson was an explosion of energy and production every time he came off the bench. He scored 15 points in each game with nine assists against Bahamas Select and three against the Dinos.

Johnson was the Pac-12 sixth-man of the year last season after averaging 11.1 points per game. Johnson had the opportunity to start the last five games of the season and averaged 17 points during this stretch. On top of Johnson having had an entire offseason to develop his game, he will have far more possessions to balloon his stats and make an impact on the games he plays.

While the ACC as a whole is not expected to be fantastic this upcoming season the talent will be. Johnson will have his work cut out for him, but if he were to average 15 points a game off the bench I would be shocked if he didn’t win sixth-man of the year.

James Scott Needs to Shoot Free Throws Left-Handed

One of three transfers to follow Kelsey from Charleston, James Scott shot an embarrassing 44 percent from the free throw line last season. To reiterate, Scott missed over half of the shots where people are not allowed to guard him.

Against the Bahamas Select, after taking a hard foul, Scott missed two free throws. Scott suffered an injury to his right wrist on that foul and had it taped up against the Dinos. After getting fouled by Calgary, Scott was forced to shoot two free throws with his left hand.

He made both free throws.

If it sounds crazy for a right-handed player to start shooting left-handed because he’s so ineffective, just know that it’s actually not uncommon. Louisville alum, Chinanu Onuaku, was a terrible free throw shooter that decided to start shooting granny-style (underhanded), becoming a great shooter at the line.

Whether he shoots with his right or left hand opposing teams will likely implement a hack-a-Scott strategy, but it doesn’t hurt try something new.

None of These Have Been Overreactions

This might be the biggest overreaction, but I think I’m starting to believe what I preach.

Louisville has been in the depths of basketball hell the past two seasons, but there is finally a light. Kelsey has only had one losing season as a head coach and it was in his first ever season as a head coach 12 years ago.

For many on the fence, the lack of experience this roster had with playing together was a concern. After the Bahamas trip that concern is dust in the wind that is the groundswell of excitement for the 2024-25 season.

The togetherness that the team played with is a prime example of what Kelsey preached in his opening press conference: culture. The team came down on a mission and accomplished what they set out to do.

The cherry on top? They’re not satisfied. Following the 111-71 victory over Calgary, Kelsey said, “we’re not going to throw parades because we dive for loose balls and crash the glass. That’s the expectation… we’re going to be really good, but we’re not good yet. We’ve got a long, long, long way to go”

Coach Kelsey might make coffee nervous, but he makes fans impatient.

The season starts in the KFC Yum! Center Nov. 4, and I cannot wait.

Photo Courtesy // U of L Athletics