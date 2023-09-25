By Jordan Moore

The only religious buildings U of L has are the Interfaith Center and Baptist Campus Ministry, both hubs for students who practice Christianity to worship. That is why U of L should have dedicated prayer, meditation, and worship rooms for those of varying religions. If U of L does have those rooms, they are not publicized very well because tour guides do not even have that information.

The rooms should be in places accessible to all students, faculty, and staff, like in the Student Activity Center at U of L. If universities only put them in dorms then faculty, staff, and commuter students cannot access them. U of L has stated that students should use the TARC, which they get for free with their U of L ID, to travel to places of worship; however, some students may not have the time to make that travel during the day if they have classes within an hour of each other. Having a dedicated prayer, meditation, and worship also serves as a safe place.

This is especially important for the Muslim community on the U of L campus. There is no space for U of L Muslim students or faculty to worship during the month of Ramadan. During that month, they had to move the furniture aside in the Cultural and Equity Center’s conference room to create a space for them. U of L Muslim students, faculty, and other people who practice religions other than Christianity should not have to move furniture to have a space.

There should already be a dedicated place for everyone to worship with seating, prayer mats, religious texts, and religious items available. Religion is a significant part of some people’s identities, and they should not have to give that up during school hours because there is a lack of religious spaces.

Photo Courtesy // Jeremy Wadsworth, The Blade; Griselda Zetino, KTAR News