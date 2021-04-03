Cardinals walk away with a win after Wake Forest game

By: Hannah Walker–

No. 5 Louisville baseball played a home game on Apr. 2 against Wake Forest University. U of L won with a final score of 5-3.

Junior Michael Kirian was the starting pitcher of the night for U of L. He was able to make 117 pitches throughout his six innings played, as well as have 11 strikeouts against the opposing team.

Although Kirian said he didn’t play his best during a post-game interview, he was still able to keep a strong defense till the end of the game.

During the first inning, Wake Forest came out at their best. They were able to make a point during the top of the first inning to put them in the lead at the start of the game.

Still, it wasn’t long till U of L took the lead when they scored two points during the bottom of the second inning. Junior outfielder Trey Leonard singled to the right side, and both junior infielder/outfielder Lucas Dunn and sophomore infielder Alex Binelas scored.

No points were scored for either team during the third inning, but Louisville changed that when junior infielder/outfielder Cameron Masterman singled up the middle. This allowed both Leonard and Dunn to score two points for the Cardinals.

U of L continued to do well on offense when sophomore catcher Henry Davis made a home run during the bottom of the fifth inning; putting Louisville 4 points ahead of Wake Forest.

Wake Forest tried to catch up, making two points during the top of the sixth inning, but it wasn’t enough to put them in the lead against the Cardinals.

No points were made during the seventh, eighth or ninth inning, which left the Cards with the win.

“Tonight, we faced a really good arm. We had a quality start on pitching with Kirian, Kuehner and Elliott,” said assistant coach Eric Snider during a post-game interview. “It’s good to see the team compete and look like they are having fun out there, because this is their team not our team.”

Louisville baseball with continue to face Wake Forest this weekend during their 3-game series. They will play their next game on Apr. 3 at 1:00 p.m. at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Photo Courtesy of Justin Krueger// U of L Athletics