Women’s tennis defeated 6-1 by No. 35 Miami

By Riley Vance —

The women’s tennis team (6-8, 3-6) traveled to Florida to face Miami University, but returned with a 6-1 loss to the Hurricanes (8-5, 5-3).

In doubles, Miami took over courts one and three.

Daevenia Achong and Florencia Urrutia (UM) defeated junior Dina Chaika and senior Chelsea Sawyer 6-2.

On court one, sophomore Andrea Di Palma and junior Rhea Verma fell 6-4 to Miami’s E. Perez-Somarriba and Isabella Pfennig.

Louisville secured a win on court two as senior Raven Neely and sophomore Tatiana Simova took down Diana Khodan and Maya Tahan (UM) 6-4.

Miami took the lead heading into singles.

The match on court one concluded first as senior Nikolina Jovic retired in the second set.

To give Miami a three-point lead, Verma fell 6-0, 6-1 to Khodan (UM).

Miami’s No. 87 Achong clinched the match with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Neely.

Tahan (MU) defeated Chaika 6-2, 6-4 on court six to tally another point for the Hurricanes.

Sawyer put the Cards on the scoreboard with a 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-3) win over Urrutia (UM).

To finish the match, Isabella Pfennig (UM) defeated Andrea Di Palma (LOU) 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 1-0 (10-4) in a hard-fought match.

The Cards host Xavier on Friday, March 26 at 12 p.m. at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

Final Scores:

Singles

#2 E. Perez-Somarriba (UM) def. Nikolina Jovic (LOU) 6-1, 3-1, retired Isabella Pfennig (UM) def. Andrea Di Palma (LOU) 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 1-0 (10-4) #87 Daevenia Achong (UM) def. Raven Neely (LOU) 6-4, 6-3 Chelsea Sawyer (LOU) def. Florencia Urrutia (UM) 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-3) Diana Khodan (UM) def. Rhea Verma (LOU) 6-0, 6-1 Maya Tahan (UM) def. Dina Chaika (LOU) 6-2, 6-4

Order of Finish: 1, 5, 3, 6, 4, 2

Doubles

E. Perez-Somarriba/Isabella Pfennig (UM) def. Andrea Di Palma/Rhea Verma (LOU) 6-4 Raven Neely/Tatiana Simova (LOU) def. Diana Khodan/Maya Tahan (UM) 6-4 Daevenia Achong/Florencia Urrutia (UM) def. Dina Chaika/Chelsea Sawyer (LOU) 6-2

Order of Finish: 3, 1, 2

Photo Courtesy of GoCards