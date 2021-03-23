Women’s tennis defeated 6-1 by No. 35 Miami
By Riley Vance —
The women’s tennis team (6-8, 3-6) traveled to Florida to face Miami University, but returned with a 6-1 loss to the Hurricanes (8-5, 5-3).
In doubles, Miami took over courts one and three.
Daevenia Achong and Florencia Urrutia (UM) defeated junior Dina Chaika and senior Chelsea Sawyer 6-2.
On court one, sophomore Andrea Di Palma and junior Rhea Verma fell 6-4 to Miami’s E. Perez-Somarriba and Isabella Pfennig.
Louisville secured a win on court two as senior Raven Neely and sophomore Tatiana Simova took down Diana Khodan and Maya Tahan (UM) 6-4.
Miami took the lead heading into singles.
The match on court one concluded first as senior Nikolina Jovic retired in the second set.
To give Miami a three-point lead, Verma fell 6-0, 6-1 to Khodan (UM).
Miami’s No. 87 Achong clinched the match with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Neely.
Tahan (MU) defeated Chaika 6-2, 6-4 on court six to tally another point for the Hurricanes.
Sawyer put the Cards on the scoreboard with a 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-3) win over Urrutia (UM).
To finish the match, Isabella Pfennig (UM) defeated Andrea Di Palma (LOU) 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 1-0 (10-4) in a hard-fought match.
The Cards host Xavier on Friday, March 26 at 12 p.m. at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.
Final Scores:
Singles
- #2 E. Perez-Somarriba (UM) def. Nikolina Jovic (LOU) 6-1, 3-1, retired
- Isabella Pfennig (UM) def. Andrea Di Palma (LOU) 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 1-0 (10-4)
- #87 Daevenia Achong (UM) def. Raven Neely (LOU) 6-4, 6-3
- Chelsea Sawyer (LOU) def. Florencia Urrutia (UM) 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-3)
- Diana Khodan (UM) def. Rhea Verma (LOU) 6-0, 6-1
- Maya Tahan (UM) def. Dina Chaika (LOU) 6-2, 6-4
Order of Finish: 1, 5, 3, 6, 4, 2
Doubles
- E. Perez-Somarriba/Isabella Pfennig (UM) def. Andrea Di Palma/Rhea Verma (LOU) 6-4
- Raven Neely/Tatiana Simova (LOU) def. Diana Khodan/Maya Tahan (UM) 6-4
- Daevenia Achong/Florencia Urrutia (UM) def. Dina Chaika/Chelsea Sawyer (LOU) 6-2
Order of Finish: 3, 1, 2
Photo Courtesy of GoCards