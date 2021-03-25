The U of L women’s basketball team advances to Sweet 16

By: Hannah Walker–

No. 2 seed University of Louisville women’s basketball team advanced to the Sweet 16 yesterday. They won against Northwestern University on March 24 with a final score of 62-53. Now, they are preparing to play against Oregon University on March 28 at 7:00 p.m.

After a successful season of 24 wins and only 3 losses, the team is ready to take on their final match ups for this year’s March Madness tournament. This will be the first time they have attended as the No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, and they are more excited than ever to make history.

Thanks to the top players they have had this year, the team has been able to have a successful season. Senior guard Dana Evans, freshman guard Hailey Van Lith, junior guard Mykasa Robinson, redshirt junior guard Kianna Smith and freshman forward Olivia Cochran have all been some of the top players. Because of their efforts, the team has been able to have a record-breaking season.

Photo Courtesy of Taris Smith// Louisville Athletics