Walz Named to Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List

University of Louisville women’s basketball head coach Jeff Walz has been named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List.

Walz is one of 15 coaches named to the list and one of two from the Atlantic Coast Conference – joined by NC State’s Wes Moore.

Despite losing five seniors from last year’s team and returning just two starters, Walz has led the Cardinals to a 19-1 overall record, 12-1 in ACC play. Louisville won its first 16 games and reached No. 1 in the Associated Press and USA Today polls for the first time in program history.

The Cardinals enter this week ranked No. 3 in the AP and No. 2 in the USA Today polls.

Louisville travels to play at Pittsburgh on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

Story and Photo Courtesy of GoCards