NC State defeats men’s tennis in first ACC matchup

By Riley Vance —

The University of Louisville’s men’s tennis team (4-2) faced a tough matchup against No. 19 North Carolina State on Feb. 19 (3-3) and suffered a 4-0 loss.

To kick off doubles, NC State’s Tadas Babelis and Robin Catry defeated sophomore Matthew Fung and junior Fabien Salle (6-3).

The Wolfpack took the doubles point with a 6-3 win over juniors Alex Wesbrooks and Josh Howard-Tripp.

The match on court two between senior Tin Chen and junior Sergio Hernandez and NC State’s No. 23 Alexis Galarneau and Robert Turzak was left unfinished (4-4).

For singles, Hernandez finished first with a 7-5, 6-0 loss against No. 95 ranked Babelis to give NC State a 2-0 lead over the Cards.

Tallying on another point to NC State’s score, No. 71 ranked Chen fell 7-6, 6-2 to No. 7 Galarneau.

To clinch the match, NC State’s Catry defeated Howard-Tripp 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Salle split sets and was tied 4-4 with Yannai Barkai in the third set when match play stopped.

J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center only features four tennis courts, so sophomore Matthew Fung and Wesbrooks had a late start into their singles matches.

Fung was up 5-2 when the match was clinched and Wesbrooks did not get a chance to play.

Men’s tennis takes on Wake Forest (7-2) Sunday, Feb. 21 at 1p.m. at the Wake Forest Tennis Center.

Final Scores:

Singles

#7 Alexis Galarneau (NCS) def. #71 Tin Chen (LOU) 7-6, 6-2 Fabien Salle (LOU) vs. Yannai Barkai (NCS) unfinished, 6-2, 5-7, 4-4 #95 Tadas Babelis (NCS) def. Sergio Hernandez (LOU) 7-5, 6-0 Robin Catry (NCS) def. Josh Howard-Tripp (LOU) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 Matthew Fung (LOU) vs. Robert Turzak (NCS) unfinished, 5-2 Alex Wesbrooks (LOU) vs. Martins Rocens (NCS) unfinished

Doubles

Tadas Bebelis/Robin Catry (NCS) def. Fabien Salle/Matthew Fung (LOU) 6-3 Tin Chen/Sergio Hernandez (LOU) vs. #23 Alexis Galarneau/Robert Turzak (NCS) unfinished, 4-4 Collin Shick/Yannai Barkai (NCS) def. Josh Howard-Tripp/Alex Wesbrooks (LOU) 6-3

Photo Courtesy of GoCards