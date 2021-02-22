NC State defeats men’s tennis in first ACC matchup
By Riley Vance —
The University of Louisville’s men’s tennis team (4-2) faced a tough matchup against No. 19 North Carolina State on Feb. 19 (3-3) and suffered a 4-0 loss.
To kick off doubles, NC State’s Tadas Babelis and Robin Catry defeated sophomore Matthew Fung and junior Fabien Salle (6-3).
The Wolfpack took the doubles point with a 6-3 win over juniors Alex Wesbrooks and Josh Howard-Tripp.
The match on court two between senior Tin Chen and junior Sergio Hernandez and NC State’s No. 23 Alexis Galarneau and Robert Turzak was left unfinished (4-4).
For singles, Hernandez finished first with a 7-5, 6-0 loss against No. 95 ranked Babelis to give NC State a 2-0 lead over the Cards.
Tallying on another point to NC State’s score, No. 71 ranked Chen fell 7-6, 6-2 to No. 7 Galarneau.
To clinch the match, NC State’s Catry defeated Howard-Tripp 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.
Salle split sets and was tied 4-4 with Yannai Barkai in the third set when match play stopped.
J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center only features four tennis courts, so sophomore Matthew Fung and Wesbrooks had a late start into their singles matches.
Fung was up 5-2 when the match was clinched and Wesbrooks did not get a chance to play.
Men’s tennis takes on Wake Forest (7-2) Sunday, Feb. 21 at 1p.m. at the Wake Forest Tennis Center.
Final Scores:
Singles
- #7 Alexis Galarneau (NCS) def. #71 Tin Chen (LOU) 7-6, 6-2
- Fabien Salle (LOU) vs. Yannai Barkai (NCS) unfinished, 6-2, 5-7, 4-4
- #95 Tadas Babelis (NCS) def. Sergio Hernandez (LOU) 7-5, 6-0
- Robin Catry (NCS) def. Josh Howard-Tripp (LOU) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2
- Matthew Fung (LOU) vs. Robert Turzak (NCS) unfinished, 5-2
- Alex Wesbrooks (LOU) vs. Martins Rocens (NCS) unfinished
Doubles
- Tadas Bebelis/Robin Catry (NCS) def. Fabien Salle/Matthew Fung (LOU) 6-3
- Tin Chen/Sergio Hernandez (LOU) vs. #23 Alexis Galarneau/Robert Turzak (NCS) unfinished, 4-4
- Collin Shick/Yannai Barkai (NCS) def. Josh Howard-Tripp/Alex Wesbrooks (LOU) 6-3
Photo Courtesy of GoCards