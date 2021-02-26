ELSB hosts online cooking class to help encourage healthy eating

By Eli Hughes–

U of L’s Engage Lead Serve Board hosted “Food for Thought,” a virtual cooking class on Feb. 22. Participants learned how to make a vegan dish that required very little time and ingredients.

The event was hosted by ELSB’s directors of the Mental Health and Physical Health Committee, Jenna Tinnel and Afi Tagnedji, who led the participants in the recipe and gave out helpful tips along the way.

Participants were able to sign up for a pick-up time, and then pick up all of the ingredients that they needed to make braised chickpeas and spinach. All of the ingredients were provided to participants for free.

After cooking along with hosts and making a healthy dinner, directors from some of the other ELSB committees presented.

Directors of the Human Prosperity Committee, Mallory Mitchell and Sarah Thomas, presented on the issue of food apartheid. According to the PowerPoint they shared at the meeting, “Chronic food injustice is also referred to as ‘food apartheid’, which comes from ‘food desert’. The term ‘food apartheid’ encapsulates the idea that food insecurity is intentional and malicious.”

They went on to explain how prevalent this problem is in Louisville and how students can help by getting involved with and supporting programs like Black Market, #FeedTheWest, Louisville Community Grocery, New Roots and the Cardinal Cupboard Food Pantry.

Next to present at the event was Abigail Exley, one of the directors of the Cardinal Cupboard Food Pantry. She began by explaining that the goal of the Cardinal Cupboard is to make sure that everyone in the campus community has access to healthy food.

Exley then gave tips to students for cooking healthy on a budget. “Before going to the store, make a list of the items you need and discover how much they ought to cost. Using coupons and apps to your favorite stores can help,” Exley said.

The event concluded with participants receiving links to three more healthy recipes and a cookbook giveaway.

More information about ELSB can be found on their website.

Graphic by Alexis Simon // The Louisville Cardinal