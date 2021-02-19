Cardinals Open ACC Play Against Two Top-20 Opponents

By Kyle Echsner–

The University of Louisville (4-1) men’s tennis team will look to bounce back this weekend as they hit the road to start ACC conference play against a pair of top-20 teams. The Cards will face No. 17 NC State on Friday at 4 p.m. and No. 13 Wake Forest Sunday at 1 p.m.

Louisville at NC State Information

Date: February 19, 2021

Time: 4 p.m.

Site: J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center

Live scoring

Louisville at Wake Forest Information

Date: February 21, 2021

Time: 1 p.m.

Site: Wake Forest Tennis Center

Live Video | Live Scoring

About Louisville Men’s Tennis

The Cardinals enter this weekend with a 4-1 record after taking their first loss last week, a 4-2 setback against No. 19 Kentucky in the Battle of the Bluegrass.

Junior Sergio Hernandez leads the Cardinals in singles with an undefeated 5-0 record with four wins coming from the No. 3 spot.

In doubles, junior Fabien Salle and sophomore Matthew Fung lead the team with an overall record of 4-1 in dual matches.

and sophomore lead the team with an overall record of 4-1 in dual matches. Louisville enters this weekend with a 20-4 overall record in singles matches and a 10-3 overall record in doubles matches.

Senior Tin Chen stands at No. 71 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) singles rankings.

Cards Against the Opponents

Louisville vs NC State

Series Record: Series Tied 5-5

Last Meeting: March 17, 2019 NC State defeated Louisville 4-1 in Raleigh, N.C.

Scouting the Wolfpack: No. 17 NC State (2-3), opens conference play looking to bounce back after taking a 4-0 loss to No. 10 Tennessee last week. The Wolfpack are led by No. 23 Alexis and Robert Turzak in doubles, who hold a 3-1 record in dual matches. Yannai Barkai and Tadas Babelis are currently ranked No. 9 in the most recent ITA doubles rankings. In singles, No. 7 Alexis Galarneau currently leads the team with an overall record of 3-1 in dual matches. Tadas Babelis sits at No. 95 in the most recent ITA singles rankings.

Louisville vs Wake Forest

Series Record: Wake Forest leads 13-2

Last Meeting: March 15, 2019 Wake Forest won 4-0 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Scouting the Demon Deacons: Before their match against Louisville, No. 13 Wake Forest (5-2) will open conference play against Notre Dame on Friday, followed by The Citadel. The Demon Deacons are led by No. 18 Henri Squire and Eduardo Nava in doubles. In singles, Wake Forest has multiple players ranked in the ITA rankings with No. 31 Bar Botzer, No. 92 Rrzart Cungu, No. 107 Taha Baadi, and No. 121 Luciano Tacchi.

Up Next: The Cardinals will return home to the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center to face ACC foe Notre Dame Thursday, February 25 at 4 p.m.

