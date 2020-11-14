U of L football heads to Virginia for ACC showdown

By John McCarthy–

The University of Louisville Cardinals football team is set to face off against Virginia this Saturday, Nov. 14.

Louisville (2-5) and Virginia (2-4) were originally slated to play on Nov. 7, but the game was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak amongst the U of L defense.

The last time U of L faced off against the Cavaliers was in 2019. Louisville took home the victory in that matchup at Cardinal Stadium. The two teams have faced off a total of eight times throughout their time in the ACC. U of L leads the all-time series 5-3.

U of L will look to bounce back from their home loss to Virginia Tech two weeks ago. The Cavaliers plan to continue their winning streak against the Cardinals after an upset victory over No. 15 North Carolina.

The Cardinals turn to sophomore Javian Hawkins and Junior Malik Cunningham for production. Hawkins leads Louisville in rushing yards and yards per carry. Cunningham leads the Cardinals in passing yards.

This ACC matchup will take place on Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m.

