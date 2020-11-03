Men’s basketball will take on Wisconsin in Big Ten-ACC Challenge

By John McCarthy–

The Wisconsin Badgers will host the Louisville Cardinals for the 2020 Big Ten-ACC Challenge. This the 22nd annual Big Ten-ACC Challenge since the two conferences coincided in 1998. The bout between the University of Louisville men’s basketball team and the Badgers will take place Dec. 9 in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Badgers finished their 2019-2020 season 17th in the country. They also claimed a piece of the 2019-2020 Big Ten championship for the first time since 2015. Before COVID-19 caused last season’s cancellation the Badgers were on an eight-game winning streak to close out the year.

U of L has a Big Ten-ACC challenge record of 4-2 since joining the ACC. Last year the Cardinals took down No. 4 Michigan 58-43 at the KFC Yum! Center.

The last time the Cardinals played the Badgers was 42 years ago. U of L defeated Wisconsin 70-53 in that matchup. Derek Smith led U of L with 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Louisville held a record of 24-7 last season with a 15-5 record in the ACC. They finished at No. 8 in the polls to end the season. U of L has three of its top nine scorers returning. All eyes will be on Senior captain Malik Williams and star sophomore David Johnson.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal