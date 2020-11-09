Louisville Field Hockey comes up short of ACC Championship following 4-2 loss to North Carolina

By John McCarthy–

After an impressive game on Nov. 7 by the University of Louisville field hockey team defeating Virginia 5-2, the Cardinals fall to North Carolina 5-2.

U of L headed into the ACC tournament as the top-seeded contender. This is the first time in school history that the Cardinals grabbed the No. 1 spot heading into the conference tournament. This new accolade to the field hockey program comes after an excellent 8-2 regular-season record.

Louisville came out the gates striking first. U of L took an early 2-0 lead in the championship bout. Sophomore Katie Schneider scored both of Louisville’s goals early on. During that time, senior goalkeeper Hollyn Barr stuffed two North Carolina shot attempts for saves.

The Tar Heels struck back before halftime to put the score at 2-1 heading into the break. North Carolina came out of the halftime break looking to score. After two goals early on in the second half, the Tar Heels took the lead 3-2 with 1:40 left in the frame.

U of L was unable to score again in the game. North Carolina scored one more goal in the final frame on a rebound ball that rolled close to the net. The Tar Heels took home the championship 4-2.

Three Cardinals were named to the ACC All-Tournament team. Sophomore Julie Kouijzer, senior Mercedes Pastor, and freshman Aimee Plumb received nods for their selections.

“Congratulations to Coach Shelton and Carolina, they have a fantastic team and they know how to win championships,” said Louisville head coach Justine Sowry. The Tar Heels collected their fourth consecutive title and 23rd overall.

Next season’s Division I field hockey schedule has been rescheduled to spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NCAA tournament play is to happen in May of 2021.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal