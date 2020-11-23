KFC Yum! Center will host Wade Houston Tipoff Classic

By John McCarthy–

The University of Louisville men’s basketball team had to hurdle many obstacles to host the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alas, the schedule for the season-opening event at the KFC Yum! Center is on.

U of L will begin their season on Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. against Evansville University. Prairie View A & M vs. Little Rock University will follow.

But Louisville’s season opener on the 25th is only the beginning of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic. U of L will face off against Seton Hall on Nov. 27. Prairie View A & M will challenge the Cardinals on Nov. 29. Western Kentucky University will come into town to face U of L on Dec. 1. To wrap up the event, UNC Greensboro will come to Louisville to face the Cardinals on Dec. 4.

Nine schools will enter the Wade Houston Classic, playing 16 games in total. The KFC Yum! Center will host all of the games for the Wade Houston Classic, which will stretch over a ten-day span. Louisville, Duquesne, Evansville, Little Rock, Prairie View A&M, Seton Hall, UNC Greensboro, Western Kentucky and Winthrop will all be participating in the event.

Winthrop University was a late entry into the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Southern Illinois University was originally slated to be apart of the event but withdrew because of safety concerns.

The Cardinals will look to tackle Evansville on Nov. 25. U of L will be starting their season without senior captain Malik Williams. Louisville will look to fellow senior captain Carlik Jones to lead the way at home against Evansville.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal