Louisville Football recruiting top-100 quarterback for 2022

By John McCarthy–

It appears that the University of Louisville football team has plans to strengthen its offense. With Malik Cunningham being a junior, the Cardinals need to plan ahead to maintain their powerful offense. Sam Horn, a top-100 quarterback, has caught the Cardinal’s eyes and is a potential Cardinal recruit for their 2022 recruiting class.

Horn is a highly-touted prospect out of Suwanee, Ga. He is a pro-style quarterback that would fit snuggly into a power-five conference school like U of L. Horn is rated a four-star recruit by CBs’s 247Sports and sits at the 94th overall in 247Sports’ top 100.

U of L offered Horn a scholarship on Oct. 8, only a month after fellow ACC competitor Duke offered Horn the same ride. Horn accoladed quite the stat line while at Collins Hill High School. He completed 65% of his passes for a staggering 2,326 total yards and 22 touchdown passes.

Louisville is not the only college looking to bring Horn aboard. Oklahoma State, Michigan State, Kentucky, Appalachian State and Georgia Tech have all also offered Horn a full-ride scholarship. Among all the power-five universities that have offered, Horn has expressed the most interest in Tennessee so far.

The Cardinals will look to continue their pursuit of Horn to fill the eventual hole at quarterback after Cunningham’s departure. Having Horn at the helm for U of L would help maintain production within the Louisville offense.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal