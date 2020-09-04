The Co-Immunity Project Balloon Takes First Flight

By Anthony Riley

6:30 p.m. @ The Oval

Thursday evening marked the initial test flight of the Co-Immunity Project’s hot air balloon. The Co-Immunity Project is a collaboration between the University of Louisville and the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council, and they’ve just begun the second round of phase II: testing a representative sample of the population of Jefferson County.

From the University of Louisville Press Release:

A hot air balloon will soar over Louisville this weekend to encourage and remind Louisville residents who received invitation letters to participate in Phase II testing by scheduling their testing appointments. The bright green balloon will be emblazoned with the Co-Immunity Project image.

Photos by Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal