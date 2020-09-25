Louisville soccer and field hockey attendance policies released

By John McCarthy–

The University of Louisville has announced its protocols for field hockey, and men’s and women’s soccer games.

Louisville men’s soccer kicks off their season Sept. 25 against Wake Forest at Dr. Mark Lynn and Cindy Lynn Stadium. U of L field hockey begins their season Sept. 26 at Louisville’s Trager Stadium. Women’s soccer will start their season Oct. 1 when they host Syracuse.

Trager Stadium will have its capacity limited to 20 percent. All home games for field hockey can be watched or streamed for those unable to attend.

Lynn Stadium will be implementing similar guidelines to Trager Stadium. All recreation seating areas will be closed to attendees. This includes the west end of the stadium, the north berm, playground and Boyle-ing Point. Men’s and women’s soccer home games will be recorded live for Cardinal fans.

Tickets will not accessible to the general public at either venue. Tickets will only be available for student-athletes, coaches, the visiting team and a small number of current U of L students.

For both venues, the gates will open one hour before game time. Temperature checks will be done at gates. Any guest with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be directed to a cool down tent. After ten minutes those guests who have been isolated will be checked again to see if they can enter the venue.

The clear-bag policy for games is still being enforced. Fans can bring a clear Ziploc-type bag or a small tote. All concession stands will be cashless for the season. Masks are to be worn at all times at both Trager and Lynn Stadium. Children ages five or under do not have to wear a mask.

U of L men’s soccer will face off against Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Sept. 25. Women’s soccer will take on Syracuse at 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Cardinals’ field hockey starts at 1 p.m. Sept. 26.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal