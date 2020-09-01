Louisville Football plans to have 18,000 fans at home games

By John McCarthy–

The University of Louisville plans to allow 18,000 fans to attend football games this fall at Cardinal Stadium. U of L said Aug. 24 these plans are subject to change as the season carries on.

With 18,000 attendees for home football games, fans will be able to socially distance. Cardinal Stadium staff will be conducting temperature checks at entrances and facial coverings will be required.

Social distancing measures will also be implemented in the parking lots for tailgating. Tailgating will be limited this season, as parking lots will open three hours prior to kickoff.

While excitement builds for the progression of the 2020 football season, U of L is taking financial hits. Reducing the seating capacity of Cardinal Stadium by 42,800 seats will cost U of L approximately $10 million in lost revenue. U of L’s football team is taking a hit as well. Salary reductions have been implemented for the coaching staff, starting with head coach Scott Satterfield.

However, all of these sacrifices will allow the Cardinals to look ahead and focus on the upcoming 2020 football season. U of L will open up their 10-game season against Western Kentucky University Sept. 12 at Cardinal Stadium.

File Photo// The Louisville Cardinal