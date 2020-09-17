Louisville Cross Country schedule released

By John McCarthy–

The 2020 season schedule has been released for the University of Louisville’s cross country team. Louisville will compete in three meets this fall before the ACC Cross Country Championships.

U of L will begin their season on Sept. 19 when they head to South Bend, Ind. for the Notre Dame Irish Classic.

The Cardinals will be back home for their second meet. The “Live in Lou” Classic will be hosted at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park on Oct. 3. The Greater Louisville Sports Commission is putting on the event for the Cardinals and competing universities.

They will end their regular season at the University of Alabama-Birmingham for the UAB Blazer Classic in Hoover, Ala. The event will be held on Oct. 16.

The 2020 ACC Cross Country Championships will be on Oct. 30 at WakeMed Park in Cary, N.C.

Louisville has 10 letterwinners coming back to the men’s team with one newcomer to the squad.

The women’s team will have five returning runners, including 2019 All-ACC Performer Ivine Chemutai and two-time All-American Dorcas Wasike. The women’s squad will also have seven newcomers joining them for the 2020 season.

“I have never been more excited to announce a schedule than this fall,” head coach Dale Cowper said. “We are blessed to have the opportunities in front of us. Our students and staff and extraordinarily grateful for the effort our administration, medical experts and the ACC has put forth to support our cross country program.”

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal