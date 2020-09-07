Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear limits Cardinal football games to 12,000 fans

By John McCarthy–

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the University of Louisville home football games cannot exceed 12,000 fans. This announcement by Beshear comes only two weeks after U of L announced its own plan that would limit capacity at Cardinal Stadium to 18,000 fans.

Beshear also made adjustments to the safety precautions Cardinal Stadium planned to implement, including tailgating and parking lot restrictions.

The reduction in fans takes Cardinal Stadium down to 20% capacity. U of L plans to host a total of six games in Cardinal Stadium this football season.

“It’s a 20 percent capacity with everybody spread out and only sitting next to family units. [U of L] worked pretty well with us. They started out in a different place, but at the end of the day, they showed commitment,” Beshear said.

Beshear also announced that tailgating will be banned and masks will need to be worn at all times, even while sitting in the stands. Temperature checks will be conducted at all entrances. If a temperature reads 100.4 or higher, attendees will be directed to a cool-down tent. After ten minutes, attendees in the cool-down tent will have their temperature checked again.

The UPS Flight Deck, Adidas Club and Norton Healthcare Terrace will all be closed to fans.

Fans and season ticket holders await a detailed media tour of Cardinal Stadium this week. The Cardinals will be hosting Western Kentucky University Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.

File Photo// The Louisville Cardinal