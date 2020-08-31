August 31, 2020

Louisville Football’s Kei’Trel Clark given immediate eligibility

August 31, 2020 John McCarthy

By John McCarthy–

Louisville football cornerback Kei’Trel Clark has been granted immediate eligibility for the 2020 football season. Clark is a transfer student from Liberty University, where he played in all 13 games during the 2019 season.

“We are thankful to the NCAA for this decision and to Liberty for supporting this process,” said Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield.

Clark is welcomed to U of L’s football program as he enters his sophomore season. As a freshman, Clark started seven games for Liberty, gathering 38 tackles and batting down six passes. Clark plans to compete for one of the starting positions at cornerback for the Cardinals.

With another cornerback entering the Cardinals’ rosters, Clark will add needed depth to U of L’s defense. “We’re excited for Kei’Trel and the opportunity he’s going to have to be able to play immediately.” He’s a terrific young man and has made an immediate impact in our secondary in fall camp,” said Satterfield.

File Photo// The Louisville Cardinal

