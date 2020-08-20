85 U of L student athletes and athletics staff test positive for COVID-19

By John McCarthy–

The University of Louisville athletics department has done 1,373 COVID-19 tests on student athletes, staff and coaches since the beginning of involuntary workouts on June 2. Results show 85 of the tests came back positive for COVID-19, a positivity rate of 6.2% in the department. As of Aug. 19, Kentucky’s positivity rate is 5.41%.

This spike in cases comes after U of L men’s basketball activities were put on hold following two positive COVID-19 cases in early July. Three U of L men’s soccer players were also dismissed from the team after attending an off-campus party that led to the spread of COVID-19 amongst the team on August 7.

U of L plans to move forward with their sports this fall, along with the rest of the ACC. However, sports this fall with only be played against in-conference opponents and in-state opponents such as Murray State University and Western Kentucky University.

“We have a strong commitment from our medical, administrative staff, and the athletic department that we expect to be met with the same commitment from our student-athletes,” U of L Athletics Director Vince Tyra said.

U of L football plans to host Western Kentucky Sept. 12 at Cardinal Stadium to open up the season.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal