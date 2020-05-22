U of L set to reopen some athletic facilities near end of May

By John McCarthy —

The University of Louisville announced May 21 that they will open their doors for voluntary workouts. Beginning June 8 the Trager Center, Schnellenberger Football Complex and Planet Fitness Kueber Center will be utilized for workouts during the first phase of the university’s return to athletic training.

Facilities for student-athletes will be up and running, just in time for the online summer semester which begins June 2. This makes U of L the first school in the ACC to make this move for their athletics department.

During a press conference, U of L athletic director Vince Tyra spoke on behalf of the university regarding the reopening.

“We have worked very closely with our campus leadership, medical professionals and coaching staffs to prepare a comprehensive plan for a safe return to campus for our student-athletes to participate in voluntary activities,” Tyra said.

Tyra said the number of student-athletes that arrive on campus will be limited and divided into phases. 45 student-athletes–30 football players and 15 men’s and women’s basketball players– will arrive at campus beginning May 27. Testing for COVID-19 and physical examinations for those athletes will begin on June 3. They will be available to participate in voluntary workouts once they have passed the examinations.

This move toward normalcy by U of L comes nearly eleven weeks after all athletic competition was suspended on March 17 due to COVID-19.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal