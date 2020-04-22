What to expect at 2020 Welcome Week

By Matthew Keck —

Whether you’re a freshman or transfer student, stepping onto a new campus can be a bit overwhelming. The potential of not knowing many familiar faces, where everything is and the new life ahead can seem daunting. But rest assure, the University of Louisville’s 2020 Welcome Week will wipe all of those fears away.

Aug. 13-16 new U of L students, and those returning, can expect a week filled with events to get themfamiliar with campus and make new friends. From the Cardinal Kickoff to Student Outreach Uniting Louisville, there is a plethora of events for new students.

No event is mandatory, but there are a number of events that freshmen specifically are expected to attend. These are called “signature events.”

The first signature event offered for students is the Cardinal Kickoff on Aug. 13. This is the first event of the week, and here you get a free meal, gifts and the chance to start building new relationships.

The next day of Welcome Week, you’ll get a chance to spend time with your Cardinal Crew for another day full of events. Time spent with your Cardinal Crew is valuable because that’s when you can ask your burning questions. It’s also a great time to just be able to talk with new friends you’ve made in your group.

To round out the signature events is Student Outreach Uniting Louisville. For this event you’ll learn about all of the service and leadership opportunities U of L has to offer.

Between all of these signature events are a multitude of other events. But with the uncertainty of when things will be back to normal because of COVID-19, the 2020 event list hasn’t been released.

Events that students can possibly expect during welcome week include:

Late Night Pancakes, Field Day, Latinx Student Welcome/Open house, Night at the Museum: Speed Museum After Hours, Welcome Week Yoga.

All of these events were offered last year during Welcome Week and are likely to return if things get back on track.

With Welcome Week always comes the skeptics: Why should I go to any of these events you may ask And that’s a valid question but here’s why you should This will potentially be the only time you ever get to do any of these events; you get free food quite a bit, and free gear; and this is the perfect chance to meet new friends.

Welcome Week isn’t just U of L’s way of introducing you to campus, rather it’s our way of showing why it should be your home for the next four or so. Start your college career off on the right foot and make the most of Welcome Week 2020.

File photo // The Louisville Cardinal