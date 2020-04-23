Cardinals’ spring athletes granted extra year of eligibility

The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes involved in spring semester sports on Mar. 30 following sporting event cancellations due to the spread of COVID-19. This includes baseball, softball, golf, lacrosse, rowing, tennis, and track and field.

The Cardinals baseball sat at second in the national polls among Division-I teams with a record of 13-4. The Cardinals only lost one game at home during their shortened 17 game season. Louisville rowing finished 7th out of 31 teams in their first meet. The Cardinals track and field teams had a stellar season before it cut short just as the indoor national championships. The Women’s track and field team finished first in South Bend, Ind. for the ACC championship.

The national quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19 hasn’t stopped Cardinal student-athletes from continue to workout. Junior Lucas Dunn, a middle infielder for U of L’s baseball team, traveled home to Panama City Beach for the quarantine, but has found ways to stay in shape.

“We mainly work on speed and explosiveness because gyms are closed,” Dunn said. “We have a good group of ten guys that get together and hit every day, take ground balls, and even have pitchers throw live.”

Dunn has been taking advantage of the excellent weather in Florida to get in cardio workouts as well.

“We’ve been swimming every day for a different workout than what we’re used to,” Dunn said.

Sophomore swimmer Anika Holland also weighed in on the quarantine, keeping us up to date on what the swimming team is doing to stay sharp for next season. “We send a workout packet to the divers each week consisting of dry land, weights, and rehab workouts. The workouts are specific to each diver,” said Holland. Holland is will be a junior come next season and is eager to return from an offseason away from her teammates.