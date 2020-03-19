The ACC cancels athletic activities for the rest of 2019-20 academic year

By Cole Emery —

The ACC made the decision to cancel sporting activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year March 17. Previously, the ACC decided to suspend all athletic activities until further notice, but a unanimous decision was made in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of other during these uncharted time,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”

U of L’s Director of Athletics, Vince Tyra, addressed Cardinal fans March 16 and said, “We are in this business because we are driven to see results. We are competitors at heart, but right now that’s impossible to do. Our focus right now needs to be on how we can console, motivate and guide those around us – and to use this time to lay the critical groundwork for our next, best chapter. I am so proud of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans that call themselves Louisville Cardinals.”

“Our program is no stranger to adversity and rising to the next challenge is part of the Cardinals’ DNA,” Tyra said. “We will get through this together and I believe our best days are ahead of us.”