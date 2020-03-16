Starbuck’s menu offers more than that meets the eye

By Zoe Watkins–

The Starbucks’s menu offers a variety of drinks that can cater to anyone’s taste. Though if someone is getting tired of that regular Vanilla Bean Crème, there are some secret items that customers can order to try out.

However, it’s technically not Starbuck’s official “secret menu”, but many people don’t realize how customizable their drink can be which makes up many of the items on the menu. And by the means of being customizable, according to starbuckssecretmenu.net, there are over 200 drink recipes that anyone can order.

The most knowledgeable about the menu itself comes from the people who makes the drinks themselves, the baristas.

Junior Amanda Schweinzger says that she likes to make the Red Velvet Frappe since it reminds her of her childhood.

“I like red velvet cake to begin with, so having that in a frappe just makes it easier,” she says. The Red Velvet Frappe is a Vanilla Bean Frappe with red velvet cake blended in along with raspberry syrup.

Even though these drinks aren’t official drinks, Schweizger says the more that people order these drinks, the more common they become.

“A lot of people get their recipes off Pinterest and there’s a lot of ‘how to order’,” She says.

There is still a lot more than the Red Velvet Frappe. While junior Max Valentines likes the Strawberry Cheesecake Frappuccino, senior Davie Adams enjoys the Mixed Berry Frappe. Adams explained that he enjoys customizing the drinks and how it makes the drink much better.

Some more popular and common secret drinks is the Purple drink, which is Passion Iced Tea mixed with soy milk, vanilla syrup with some blackberries on top. Another is Butterbeer Frappuccino that takes a Crème Frappuccino and three pumps of each caramel and toffee-nut syrup.

There are a lot of options to go about when trying to plan for that creative Frappuccino, but keep in mind that the one who will be making the drink might not know how to make it.

As said before, none of these drinks are official, so when someone asks for a Fall-in-a-Cup Latte, the barista will have no clue what that means. So, when ordering one these secret drinks, start with the base and add on for what the recipe calls for.

Photo by Zoe Watkins//The Louisville Cardinal