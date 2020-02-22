Staying in Louisville for break? Don’t miss out on these local events

By Christian Grace–

Spring break is rapidly approaching for University of Louisville students, and there are a lot of things to look forward to throughout the week.

For those who find parties and colorful displays interesting, the Louisville Zoo’s lights festival will be at the top of the list.

The “Wild Lights Asian Lantern Festival at the Louisville Zoo” is an eyeful. The event is the largest lantern display in the region and showcases complex and culturally significant designs throughout the zoo.

Ticket prices for non-member adults are $18.50 if purchased before arrival or $20.50 at the gate. Card-carrying members will only pay $15.50 if tickets are bought in advance and $18.50 at the gate. The festival opens March 5 and ends on April 25 and runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For those considering something more artistic or verbal performances, look no further than the KMAC Poetry SLAM. This local event showcases the creative talent of those who express themselves through words.

KMAC is free for attendees, the only cost being $7 to perform. The KMAC museum in downtown Louisville is housing the event, which is hosted by Lance G. Newman II.

It starts at 7 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. March 10. They also host these events every second Tuesday of each month if it becomes something more than a spring break fling.

It’s the luck of the Irish in Louisville this year with a day full of parades and drinks starting March 14. Over 150 attendees flood the street each year to commemorate St. Patrick’s day.

The parade is the largest in Kentucky and can be enjoyed with shenanigans and malarkey. The Hibernian’s Society wants everyone to come down to the corner of Baxter and Bardstown to celebrate the Irish-American way.

Whether you’re from the Emerald Island, have Irish heritage or only have the Irish spirit in your heart–there’s plenty of luck to be found at the parade.

Graphic by Shayla Kerr// The Louisville Cardinal