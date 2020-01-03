No. 7 Louisville rolled past Clemson in ACC bout

By Cole Emery —

The Cardinals defeated Clemson 75-50 in their away ACC matchup at the Littlejohn Coliseum.

Sophomore Elizabeth Balogun led the offensive charge for the Cards in the first quarter with effective shooting from the field and beyond the arc. Stout defensive play allowed Louisville (13-1, 2-0) to secure a double digit lead early in the game.

The second quarter opened up with a three-point made by junior Dana Evans. Evans, who was coming off a poor performance against Syracuse, scored more effectively against Clemson. She hit four three-pointers in the second quarter alone.

The second half offered more effective shooting and defense from the Cards. Clemson (5-9, 1-2) outscored the Cards in the fourth quarter, but it was too late and not enough to make a difference.

Even though Clemson won the rebound battle for the evening, the Cardinals’ ability to shoot beyond the arc was too powerful of a weapon. Louisville converted 39 percent of their three-point shots, making 12 of them overall.

Louisville was more effective as a passing team, racking up 14 team assists compared to only four team assists by Clemson. The Cards were also a force to be reckoned with on defense, fighting their way for eight steals and seven blocks.

Evans finished the game for the Cards with 27 points, four assists and three rebounds. Balogun put up 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and five blocks.

Louisville will be facing off against the Duke Blue Devils at the KFC Yum! Center, Jan. 5 at 2:00 p.m.

