By Gabriel Wiest–

Opening his second season with the Cardinals, Chris Mack has already started to leave his mark with the Cardinals. Ranked No. 5 nationally, Louisville has already entered the national championship conversation just two years into the Mack era.

Attributing to Mack’s success is his most recent recruiting class earning a rank within the top 15.

Sophomore Dwayne Sutton made a good first impression against Miami scoring 16 against them this season. Freshman Samual Williamson came in with the heat as well scoring 13 points. Mack also scored graduate transfer Lamarr Kimble this year, who will leave his mark on the program too.

Junior Jordan Nwora will lead scoring this season for the Cardinals, starting the season off with 23 points against Miami. In an exhibition game against Bellarmine University Nwora scored a parasol record of 27. Nwora trained extensively for this season by attending an NBA training camp.

It is also important to note what Mack has accomplished given his circumstances. Mack inherited a team that was in shambles after Pitino, with restricted resources due to sanctions. While Louisville had a mediocre season last year, Mack suffered from past stigmas.

Louisville fans were also demoralized after the Pitino-era scandals. In order to turn the team around, Mack also had to reestablish trust with the fans. While people often think sports are mostly focused on the talent of athletes and coaching, it is a struggle when fans are apprehensive.

While it is too early to tell if the Cardinals will be in the running for a 2020 national title, it is impossible to keep this team out of the conversation.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal