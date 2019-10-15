No. 16 Louisville shuts out No. 9 Clemson 1-0

By Mariam Prieto-Perez–

Louisville upset No. 9 Clemson 1-0 on Thursday at Lynn Stadium. The game winning goal in the first half brought the Cardinals 11-1, 4-1, and dropped the Tigers 8-3-1, 2-3.

In the first half the Cardinals came in hot, with a goal by senior Callie McKinney in the first 3 mins of the game. The goal was assisted by a corner kick from senior Allison Whitfield. The Cardinals led the offensive in the first half, ending with 5 shots, while Clemson had 2.

Even though Louisville had the opportunity to gain on their lead, Clemson goalkeeper Sandy MacIver made it difficult for Cards to find the net. The first half ended with the Cardinals in the lead 1-0.

The second half saw Clemson push their offensive with 8 shots. Even though the Tigers pushed their offensive. The Tigers could not get past the Cardinals, who played a tough defensive. The Cardinals ended the second half with 3 saves, while the Tigers had 1.

The Cardinals had their best chance to score in the 87th minute. Emina Ekic shot inside the box with an assist by Whitfield, but was blocked. This period did not see any goals. The Cardinals finished regulation 1-0.

Even though Clemson outshot Louisville 10-7, they were not able to find the net. Cardinal’s goal keeper junior Gabrielle Kouzelos proved instrumental to the defense, ending the game with 4 saves, blocking any Clemson goals.

The Cardinals will be in action on Sunday, Oct. 13 against Notre Dame. They will play at Alumni Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal