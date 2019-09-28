No. 17 Men’s soccer upsets No. 2 Georgetown in double overtime
By Mariam Prieto-Perez–
Louisville (4-1-2, 1-1) men’s soccer defeated No.2 Georgetown (6-1, 0-1) in double overtime 1-0. This will mark Louisville’s fourth win, ending Georgetown’s six game winning streak.
Senior Kino Ryosuke scored the game winning goal in double overtime.
This was senior Cherif Dieye’s first game after being named ACC Offensive Player of the week, from scoring a pair of goals on Virginia Tech granting Louisville a win.
Louisville’s goalie Jake Gelnovatch was a golden token to the defensive line, completing the game with two saves.
The first half saw a power struggle between the Cards and Hoyas. Even though the Cardinals had multiple shot attempts, Georgetown’s defense deflected any chance for the Cards to score. Both offensives played hard, each corresponding five shot attempts. The Cardinals were close to scoring a goal, with two shots on goal, while the Hoyas only had one. Neither teams were able to find the net, finishing the half 0-0.
In the second half, the Cardinals stepped up their offensive, still having difficulties breaking through Georgetown defensive set. Both teams played an intense offense, with each finishing the half with four shots. After many close calls, neither team scored a goal, completing regulation with a tied score of 0-0.
Players were losing energy as they went into overtime, then double overtime.
In the 106 minute, Kino Ryosuke scored the only goal of the game, assisted by senior Cody Cochran and senior Louka Masset.
Head coach John Michael Hayden commented on the team’s ability that was featured in the game. Hayden said, “I believe that we are capable of beating anybody in the country, but it’s about us being on our game and tonight you saw a little bit of that.”
Men’s soccer will be facing off North Carolina State in their 3rd ACC game at Lynn Stadium, Sept. 27 at 7:30.
Photo by Anna Marie Will / The Louisville Cardinal