Louisville tops the Hilltoppers

By Gabriel Wiest–

Louisville took the second win of the season, defeating Western Kentucky University 38-21.

After a huge win 42-0 over Eastern Kentucky University, Louisville (2-1) has brought their competition level up significantly since last season.

Against WKU (1-2) Louisville continued to expand their offensive capabilities passing just as much as rushing. The Cardinals had 415 total yards against the Hilltoppers, 205 yards coming from passing and 210 from rushing.

This versatility will come in handy when playing in the first conference game of the season on the road against Florida State next week.

Sophomore Tutu Atwell started off scoring for the Cardinals with a touchdown off of a nine yard pass from sophomore Malik Cunningham. The Hilltoppers did not answer, Louisville had the lead at the end of the first with a score of 7-0.

Scoring opened up for Louisville in the second quarter with 24 points. Attwell scored another touchdown in the beginning of the second off of a long 46 yard pass from Cunningham.

Western then answered with their first touchdown with a huge 72 yard play ripping through Louisville’s defense.

Louisville wrapped up the quarter with two more touchdowns, one from senior Seth Hawkins and the other from junior Rodjay Jones. The Cards also scored a field goal by senior Blanton Creque putting the score 31-7 at the end of the first half.

WKU tried to rally against the Cardinals with a touchdown at the start of the third quarter. Louisville maintained their strength as Atwell then scored his third touchdown of the game leaving the score 38-14.

Western scored another touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Louisville did not answer, leaving the final score 38-21.

Last year the Cardinal’s nearly lost against the Hilltoppers taking a narrow 20-17 win. Satterfield’s revitalized team is gaining ground lost from last year, already putting up just as many wins from last season within three games.

Looking ahead Louisville’s schedule will be starting to pick up with five straight ACC games. While Louisville has proven their competition with in-state competition, they still have to prove conference strength.

Louisville will play Florida State on Saturday Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal