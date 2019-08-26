Sports staff predicts Louisville’s 2019 football record

Gabriel Wiest– (4-8)

The 2019 football season will not be a break-out year by any means. With a fresh coaching staff, players will still be adjusting to new offensive and defensive schemes. There are many questions to be answered on how the new coaches will fair their first season with the Cards, and I have reserved expectations. The last season left players feeling defeated, while I think coaches have been working to combat this, I do not think it will be enough for ACC play.

Guest predictions

Dalton Ray– (5-7)

The new style of play — attacking defense and lean on the run — will fend well for this group, but likely won’t hit six wins. U of L’s talented receiving core can help the uncertainty at quarterback and their athletic linebackers can shore up some holes from the questionable defensive line. Hassan Hall, Javian Hawkins and Dae Williams have a lot to prove at running back. Satterfield can use their advantage at wide out to open up running lanes and likely will dabble in football’s latest trend of run-pass-option plays. The team can fluctuate from two and five wins, I’ll take the latter to switch up predictions.

Matt Bradshaw — (3-9)

A great coaching change and positive outlook for the future may bring an air of hope to Louisville football, but it won’t necessarily bring wins. While the 2019 season will certainly not be as bad as the last one, the Cardinals still have a ton of room to improve and a lot to prove. Their ACC schedule will be tough, and they will be hard-pressed for every win other than in-state opponents early in the year. I see the Cards scrapping together three wins on the schedule, maybe one or two more if their opponents slip in any way.

Matthew Keck — (2-10)

With a new coach on board I think morale around the program will be up but it won’t be enough to turn the program around first year. There will be a lot of struggles getting used to a new coaching scheme and when the Cards are on the road is when this will really show. The cards will pull out a couple home victories and possibly one neutral site game but I don’t see them taking home any road games this season.

Mariam Prieto-Perez — (4-8)

Louisville’s greatest strength is with their receiving game. But when looking defensively, that has the most room for growth. The new head coach, Scott Satterfield will focus more on defense, with him bringing his defense coordinator from App. State. I’m interested to see how the players and coaches work together under the new leadership.

