Louisville cuts longest tenured coach Rex Ecarma

By Gabriel Wiest —

After spending 29 years with Louisville tennis, the University of Louisville has decided to part ways with head coach Rex Ecarma. The University wanted a change in leadership pending an independent investigation.

Current assistant coach Jakob Gustafsson will be interim head coach while Louisville searches for someone to fill the role.

Athletics Director Vince Tyra said that Ecarma’s removal is based on an independent investigation that pointed out his flaws.

“We have been clear about our roles and expectations in providing our student-athletes an outstanding experience while a part of our program,” said Tyra.

Kenny Klein, senior associate athletic director for media relations, said the investigation was independent from the athletic department and conducted by the U of L Office of Risk. The investigation included interviews from past and present student-athletes.

“While we have great respect for Rex’s accomplishments as a player and a coach at the University of Louisville, we have determined a change in leadership for our tennis program is needed in our men’s tennis program,” Tyra said.

Ecarma’s time with Cardinal tennis spans from 1991-2019, earning a 475-317-1 career record for the Cardinals. During his time coaching he accomplished five conference championships and 12 NCAA team regional appearances with six regional finals.

Ecarma graduated from Louisville before becoming coach, amassing 92 career doubles victories, second in the programs history.

The Tennis program will kick off their 2019 season in September.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal