Tue. Jun 4th, 2019

Brief:Giants snag Logan Wyatt in MLB draft

2 hours ago Gabriel Wiest

by Gabriel Wiest–

The San Fransisco Giants selected Logan Wyatt in the second round of the MLB draft June 3.

Wyatt’s break-out season occurred last year with a hitting average of .339. He maintained a high average into this season making his career average .310. The first baseman has been a consistent starter for the University of Louisville team this season.

Some of Wyatt’s career accomplishments include being a two time all-ACC selection player, 51 extra base hits and 15 home runs.

The Giants currently are at the bottom of their division, and are well below 500 with a 24-34. The Giants have not had a game above 500 ball in three years.

The addition of Wyatt on the team will give the team a boost in hitting average. However, Wyatt has yet to put his bat against the likes of professional pitchers.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

No. 7 Louisville takes Illinois State in NCAA regional final

1 day ago Gabriel Wiest

No. 7 Louisville falls to Illinois State in NCAA baseball regionals

3 days ago Gabriel Wiest

No. 7 Louisville puts out the UIC flames in NCAA regionals

4 days ago Gabriel Wiest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Brief:Giants snag Logan Wyatt in MLB draft

2 hours ago Gabriel Wiest

Brief: Assault and robbery at Province apartments

1 day ago Matthew Keck

No. 7 Louisville takes Illinois State in NCAA regional final

1 day ago Gabriel Wiest

No. 7 Louisville falls to Illinois State in NCAA baseball regionals

3 days ago Gabriel Wiest

No. 7 Louisville puts out the UIC flames in NCAA regionals

4 days ago Gabriel Wiest

Nwora, Enoch return and swell expectations for men’s basketball

4 days ago Dalton Ray

Evolent Health purchases 70 percent stake in Passport Health Plan

5 days ago Matthew Keck

V.J. King skips out on senior year, pursuing professional career

5 days ago Gabriel Wiest

“Louisville Skills” program coming to Hite Art Institute

2 weeks ago Matthew Keck

President Bendapudi to donate raise to U of L

4 weeks ago Maggie Vancampen

Humana faculty gym closing to cut costs

4 weeks ago Matthew Keck

President Bendapudi receives 12 percent raise

4 weeks ago Matthew Keck

U of L hired three entrepreneurs to aid research

1 month ago Matthew Keck

Researchers at U of L win $1 million award

1 month ago Matthew Keck

U of L to invest $13 million into “Bucks For Brains” program

1 month ago Matthew Keck

U of L received Gold STARS rating for 2019

1 month ago Matthew Keck

ULPD sent an end of the year update

1 month ago Matthew Keck

Guide: Welcome to your new home, incoming Cards

1 month ago Joseph Garcia

No. 9 UNC defeats men’s tennis in quarterfinals of ACC Championship

1 month ago Riley Vance

Brief: U of L announces new Vice President of University Advancement

2 months ago Maggie Vancampen

Brief: Death reported at U of L’s Health Sciences Center

2 months ago Joseph Garcia

Trustees plan to increase tuition this fall

2 months ago Matthew Keck

Men’s tennis upsets No. 41 Georgia Tech in ACC Championship first round

2 months ago Riley Vance

Softball walks-off No. 23 UK for 8-7 victory

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 7 baseball hits a stride with one month left in regular season

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Boston College takes down women’s tennis in first round of ACC Championship

2 months ago Riley Vance

UofL announces partnership with IBM

2 months ago Matthew Keck

This isn’t high school, reach higher GPAs with REACH

2 months ago Joseph Garcia

Dishing out TLC Sports yearly awards

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

U of L athletics state of the union conclusion

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Matty B’s bucket list of sports things to do

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Conner Farrell: My time at the Cardinal

2 months ago Conner Farrell

President Bendapudi reflects on first year at U of L

2 months ago Sam Combest

Editor-in-Chief’s letter to her freshman self

2 months ago Sam Combest

Five veterans honored for men’s tennis Senior Day

2 months ago Riley Vance

Women’s tennis falls to No. 12 FSU 7-0 in last match before ACC Championship

2 months ago Riley Vance

Men’s tennis falls short against Virginia Tech

2 months ago Riley Vance

Women’s tennis falls 7-0 to No. 25 Miami

2 months ago Riley Vance

Eilish establishes herself on debut album with eccentric voice

2 months ago Joseph Garcia

Men’s basketball adds graduate transfer Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble

2 months ago Weston Payne

Senior U of L Student goes to Guantanamo Bay for service trip

2 months ago Sam Combest

NCAA deals U of L notice of inquiry regarding developments in pay-for-play

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

UofL Re-Opens search for hospital partners

2 months ago Sam Combest

New phone system to be phased in

2 months ago Sam Combest

Men’s basketball roster shake-up is underway

2 months ago Conner Farrell

4th year medical student recounts capstone project

2 months ago Joseph Garcia

Men’s tennis falls to No. 49 Georgia Tech 4-1

2 months ago Riley Vance

Virginia sweeps women’s tennis 7-0

2 months ago Riley Vance

Clemson defeated by men’s tennis 4-3

2 months ago Riley Vance

Women’s tennis tallies eighth consecutive loss

2 months ago Riley Vance

Tessa Chad: The stalwart bridge between two eras of lacrosse

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Jordan Peele successfully holds a mirror up to America’s face in “Us”

2 months ago Joseph Garcia

Brief: Jeff Walz confirms he will remain women’s basketball head coach

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s soccer announces five fall signees

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Ways to turn your empty dorm into a vibrant home

2 months ago Joseph Garcia

Brandeis Ave. closed for empty trailer

2 months ago Sam Combest

No. 8 baseball slides past Kentucky 8-3

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Blow by Blow: Recounting the Active Shooter Drill

2 months ago Sam Combest

U of L School of Medicine holds live-action Active Shooter Drill

2 months ago Sam Combest

Students should second guess on campus housing

2 months ago Shelby Gardner

Men’s tennis defeats Illinois State 5-1

2 months ago Riley Vance

Duke takes down men’s tennis 4-1 in first half of doubleheader

2 months ago Riley Vance

Recap: Boston College defeats women’s tennis 5-2

2 months ago Riley Vance

Nwora, Enoch will enter NBA Draft and retain collegiate eligibility

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s swimming and diving finishes fifth at NCAA Championships

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s tennis honors Mally and Suswam on Senior Day

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Reid Detmers’ pitching fuels baseball’s fire

2 months ago Conner Farrell

Women’s basketball musters comeback, but falls 80-73 to UConn in Elite Eight

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball reaches second straight Elite Eight, faces UConn

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s tennis ends losing streak by defeating No. 22 Miami

2 months ago Riley Vance

Archivist Tom Owen walks through U of L’s history

2 months ago Joseph Garcia

LouVelo bikes roll onto campus

2 months ago Maggie Vancampen

Reed named School of Music dean

2 months ago Sam Combest

Meet President-elect Jasper Noble

2 months ago Sam Combest

Softball takes down Indiana in mid-week game

2 months ago Gabriel Wiest

Women’s tennis falls to No. 3 Duke and No. 17 Wake Forest for six straight losses

2 months ago Riley Vance

Peaks and Valleys: Men’s basketball season in review

2 months ago Conner Farrell

U of L Ville’ns take on Des Moines

2 months ago Sam Combest

Women’s basketball reaches third consecutive Sweet 16

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s swimming and diving makes history at NCAAs, Comerford shines

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 27 Florida State defeats men’s tennis 4-3

2 months ago Riley Vance

Women’s basketball routs Robert Morris 69-34 in NCAA first round

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Minnesota ends Louisville’s season in NCAA first round

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

The case for compensation: pay student-athletes

3 months ago Quintez Brown

Men’s tennis drops down to 1-4 record in ACC play

3 months ago Riley Vance

College of Education Dean to switch roles

3 months ago Sam Combest

Q & A with the Daily: Louisville vs. Minnesota in the NCAA tournament

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Brief: New Interim Dean of College of Education named

3 months ago Maggie Vancampen

Women’s basketball shoots for national title as No. 1 seed

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

UofL Dance Academy to close after 45 years

3 months ago Sam Combest

Men’s basketball down to final opportunity to prove itself as No. 7 seed

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Lacrosse shows promise despite 0-3 start to ACC play

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 7 baseball sweeps back-to-back series against ranked opponents

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Mid-season observations as softball starts ACC play

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Satterfield instilling culture of positivity for football

3 months ago Conner Farrell

Forrest, Wasike earn All-American honors at NCAA Indoor Championships

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s tennis splits doubleheader against No.13 Notre Dame and Wright State

3 months ago Riley Vance

Women’s tennis tallies fourth consecutive loss

3 months ago Riley Vance

Meningitis Case Confirmed on Campus

3 months ago Maggie Vancampen

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere

3 months ago Quintez Brown

Campus dining should increase dietary options

3 months ago Quintez Brown

Eating healthier and being self-sustainable on campus

3 months ago Joseph Garcia

University addresses homophobic remarks from faculty member to Louisville Ballet

3 months ago Sam Combest

Women’s tennis faces tough competition with ACC play underway

3 months ago Riley Vance

Phase One of Pedestrian Plaza underway, Post Office torn down

3 months ago Sam Combest

You butter believe this is the recipe of yeast resistance

3 months ago Joseph Garcia

Ekstrom library updates wreak havoc

3 months ago Sam Combest

UofL receives $2 million grant

3 months ago Sam Combest

Penne for you thoughts: Unbeetable eateries in Cardtowne

3 months ago Joseph Garcia

Men’s tennis fights but comes up short to Northwestern

3 months ago Riley Vance

Men’s basketball: Too early to sweat short or long term

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s swimming and diving takes second at ACC Championships

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Softball sweeps Cardinal Classic

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s basketball beats Notre Dame on Senior Day

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

LouCity works men’s soccer 3-1 in 502 Derby

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Carter, Durr and Fuehring: A Cardinal class to remember

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball stomps NC State, Durr scores 47

3 months ago Gabriel Wiest

Survivors share stories with STARR

3 months ago Joseph Garcia

Xavier tops baseball 5-4 in extra innings

3 months ago Micah Brown

Student Spotlight: Empowering students through film

3 months ago Joseph Garcia

Listen to students: Support Climate Justice

3 months ago Quintez Brown

RaiseRed raises record green for the kids

3 months ago Joseph Garcia

#FridaysForFuture movement comes to campus

3 months ago Maggie Vancampen

Ash, Wasike win titles at ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s basketball turns in tumultuous February by the numbers

3 months ago Conner Farrell

Women’s tennis falls to Syracuse, rebounds with win over Clemson

3 months ago Riley Vance

No. 4 women’s basketball breezes by Boston College

3 months ago Gabriel Wiest

Women’s swimming and diving takes third at ACC Championships

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Three takeaways from baseball’s season opening games

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Lacrosse crushes Mercer 20-2 in home opener

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s basketball loses another halftime lead, falls to Virginia

3 months ago Micah Brown

UPS gifts $5 million to Louisville Athletics

3 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s tennis tops NKU and Xavier in doubleheader

3 months ago Riley Vance

thank u, next: Rising from tragedy and break-up

3 months ago Joseph Garcia

University searches for hospital partnership

4 months ago Sam Combest

Every kiss begins with Konsent

4 months ago Joseph Garcia

Madness ensues: Projecting where the Cards will fly in March

4 months ago Conner Farrell

Women’s basketball eyes No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Lacrosse starts 2019 with three tough losses

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s tennis starts its season with 9-2 record

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

SGA elections are here: Your vote is your voice

4 months ago Quintez Brown

Men’s tennis sweeps doubleheader against Purdue and Austin Peay

4 months ago Riley Vance

No. 20 Miami storms No. 2 Louisville by surprise for second loss this season

4 months ago Gabriel Wiest

U of L students need to take diversity more seriously

4 months ago Quintez Brown

Tigers threaten, but No. 16 men’s basketball overcomes stupor for one-point win

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

African American Theatre Program celebrates 25 years with gala

4 months ago Sam Combest

Just the way you are: A color wheel for romance

4 months ago Joseph Garcia

Not to be sappy, but seriously, save the trees

4 months ago Joseph Garcia

Freshman Alex Wesbrooks making smooth transition to college tennis

4 months ago Riley Vance

No. 16 Louisville pressured into 71-69 loss by No. 2 Duke

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Hollywood is wrong: Movies the Oscars missed from 2018

4 months ago Joseph Garcia

Finding your fit at U of L

4 months ago Joseph Garcia

Shake it up with Cardinal Nutrition

4 months ago Joseph Garcia

McDonnell eyes four pitchers for baseball’s rotation

4 months ago Micah Brown

Funke and Ferguson boost softball’s heavy-hitting team

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball features 13 freshmen ready to contribute in 2019

4 months ago Conner Farrell

Five seniors lead the way into new era of Cardinals Softball

4 months ago Conner Farrell

Wyatt and Oriente provide offensive consistency for baseball

4 months ago Brad McGuffin

Sophomores stack the roster for softball

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

How to stay safe, avoid falling victim to crime

4 months ago Sam Combest

Campus flu cases approach 100

4 months ago Sam Combest

Failing as fuel: All signs point to Omaha for baseball

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Softball features speed, versatility and maturity in 20th season

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Recapping Louisville’s busy week in sports

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 2 women’s basketball slams No. 15 Syracuse, tops the ACC

4 months ago Gabriel Wiest

Valentine’s Day is overhyped and problematic

4 months ago Quintez Brown

Cuddle up and turn down the lights for these must-see rom-coms

4 months ago Joseph Garcia

Two robbery suspects arrested near campus after drug deal gone bad

4 months ago Sam Combest

University Police announce partnership with LMPD

4 months ago Sam Combest

History of Valentine’s: Love goes beyond a single day

4 months ago Quintez Brown

Don’t go breaking my heart, or the bank

4 months ago Joseph Garcia

Cardinal Editor to attend prestigious national conference

4 months ago Sam Combest

Weather closures are rare but keep you safe

4 months ago Sam Combest

Brief: Robbery at the Province Apartments

4 months ago Sam Combest

United by a thread: Serving looks of inclusivity at Luminance

4 months ago Joseph Garcia

Lacrosse preview: Teeter brings talent, preparation to tough ACC slate

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball beats UConn, Asia Durr scores a lot

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

North Carolina outfights Louisville men’s basketball 79-69 in lopsided rematch

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 3 U of L rocks No. 2 UConn for a 78-69 win at the Yum! Center

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Covington Catholic gaslighted us and succeeded

4 months ago Quintez Brown

Sloppy reporting causes national outrage

4 months ago Quintez Brown

BRIEF: UofL student robbed at gunpoint

4 months ago Sam Combest

Old Cardinal Stadium set to be demolished after 63 years of existence

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Swimming and diving sweeps senior day, falls to rival Kentucky

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s basketball wins five straight, cracks the top 25

4 months ago Conner Farrell

Meet the coaches: Satterfield completes his football staff

4 months ago Micah Brown

Burdi and Rogers look to bounce back from professional baseball debuts

4 months ago Conner Farrell

Mickey Hess and Kaila Story discuss allyship, hip hop and racism

4 months ago Quintez Brown

Baseball opens Flaker Family Pro Locker Room

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 23 men’s basketball avenges lone ACC loss, beats Pittsburgh at home

4 months ago Brad McGuffin

No. 23 men’s basketball outlasts No. 21 NC State for fourth straight win

4 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Mitchell, Harrell and Rozier headline Cardinals in the NBA

4 months ago Conner Farrell

Men’s tennis: Equal parts energy and experience in 2019

5 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s tennis: Opportunities abound in challenging conference

5 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Make it a day on, not a day off

5 months ago Quintez Brown

Sean Moth: Twenty years’ perspective working, announcing and breaking bones

5 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Police arrest man for campus robberies and assault

5 months ago Sam Combest

Campus crime reactions

5 months ago Sam Combest

Arrest warrant issued for robberies suspect

5 months ago Sam Combest

Men’s basketball upsets UNC for first ever Chapel Hill win

5 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Jackson and Rankins headline Cardinals in the NFL

5 months ago Conner Farrell

Women’s basketball falls to No. 1 Notre Dame, beats Georgia Tech

5 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s tennis begins 2019 with wins in the Aloha State

5 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Setter Tori Dilfer transfers to U of L volleyball

5 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Lauren Hartlage to compete at Augusta National Amateur Championship

5 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball names five captains for upcoming season

5 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Swimmers find success at Short Course World Championships

5 months ago Matt Bradshaw

The Scott Satterfield Era: One month down

5 months ago Conner Farrell

Whitney Young to become women’s golf head coach in 2019

5 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball ranked No. 9 in collegiate newspaper preseason poll

5 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball remains undefeated as Notre Dame approaches

5 months ago Matt Bradshaw

New Year, New Coaches: Vince Tyra making hiring moves

5 months ago Sam Combest

Tate Schmitt signs with Real Salt Lake

5 months ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 16 Kentucky shoots down low-flying Cards 71-58 in college basketball’s biggest rivalry

5 months ago Matt Bradshaw

John Michael Hayden promoted to men’s soccer head coach

5 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Todd Sharp terminated as Ladybirds head coach

6 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Graduate program receives CAHME accreditation

3 days ago Maggie Vancampen