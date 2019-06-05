Brief:Giants snag Logan Wyatt in MLB draft

by Gabriel Wiest–

The San Fransisco Giants selected Logan Wyatt in the second round of the MLB draft June 3.

Wyatt’s break-out season occurred last year with a hitting average of .339. He maintained a high average into this season making his career average .310. The first baseman has been a consistent starter for the University of Louisville team this season.

Some of Wyatt’s career accomplishments include being a two time all-ACC selection player, 51 extra base hits and 15 home runs.

The Giants currently are at the bottom of their division, and are well below 500 with a 24-34. The Giants have not had a game above 500 ball in three years.

The addition of Wyatt on the team will give the team a boost in hitting average. However, Wyatt has yet to put his bat against the likes of professional pitchers.