No. 2 Clemson embarrasses Louisville 77-16

By Brad McGuffin —

Coming into the first weekend of November, it was a story of two teams moving in opposite directions. Clemson (9-0, 6-0) wasted no time scoring early and never looked back in a 77-16 thumping against Louisville football (2-7, 0-6).

Clemson’s first drive of the game went four plays and 75 yards, capped by a 10-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne for a quick 7-0 lead.

The next Tiger drive only need one play for a score. Tavien Feaster used a 70-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead.

U of L got on the board late in the first quarter after a 16-play drive that took 8:46 off the clock. Blanton Creque connected on a 25-yard field goal to make the score 14-3.

On the first drive of the second quarter, Clemson went eight plays and 75 yards to score on an 11-yard passing touchdown from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins.

Three plays later, Isaiah Simmons intercepted a pass from Louisville’s “Puma” and returned it for a 27-yard touchdown. Clemson led 28-3 following the score.

The Tigers got on the board again late in the first half with a seven-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a touchdown. Clemson dominated from the start in the half and completely overpowered Louisville in every aspect of the game, leading 35-3 at halftime.

Clemson picked up where they left off and took their opening second-half drive 68 yards for a touchdown. Another interception from Jawon Pass led to a rushing touchdown for the Tigers and a 49-3 score.

Louisville’s top-ranked opponent refused to let up and piled on four more touchdowns as the game wore on.

The Cardinals’ only answers were a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Hassan Hall and a 10-yard rushing score from Malik Cunningham. The final score read 77-16.

Football finishes its away portion of the schedule at Syracuse next Saturday night. U of L still seeks its first ACC victory.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal