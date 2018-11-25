Fall sports roundup

By Matt Bradshaw —

With the end of the semester comes the conclusion of fall sports.

Some athletics, like volleyball, still have the NCAA tournament left to play. Otherwise, here’s a rundown of each fall sports team’s 2018 year and how their season finished.

Field hockey

Field hockey finished its regular season with a 13-6 overall record (3-3 in conference play). Head coach Justine Sowry notched her 100th career win and kept her team nationally ranked for the entirety of their fall run.

Despite ending the season ranked No. 12, the Cards were denied an NCAA tournament bid for the first time since 2013. The ACC is the toughest field hockey conference in the country and the programs of North Carolina, Duke, Virginia and Wake Forest each earned a tournament berth over Louisville.

Women’s soccer

Women’s soccer finished its regular season with a 12-7 overall record (6-4 in conference play). They improved greatly from their previous season, in which they failed to qualify for the ACC tournament, and earned an NCAA tournament bid.

Louisville fell in heartbreaking fashion to No. 2 Tennessee after leading by one goal for a majority of the first-round match. The Cardinals will lose a talented center back in Gabrielle Vincent to graduation but return a majority of key players for next season.

Men’s cross country

Men’s cross country posted nine top-10 individual finishes, two individual victories and two team victories across four meets leading up to the ACC Championships.

Emmanuel Cheboson led the squad with a 15th-place finish at the conference championship and earned All-ACC honors. The freshman later finished ninth in the NCAA Southeast Regional and did not merit an at-large bid to race at the NCAA Championships.

Women’s cross country

Dorcas Wasike led women’s cross country with a record-breaking season. The junior recorded three wins and a top-10 finish on the way to the ACC Championships.

She topped the conference championships for the program’s first ACC cross country title. Next, Wasike won the NCAA Southeast Regional, earned Regional Athlete of the Year and became an All-American with her 14th-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

Men’s soccer

Men’s soccer finished its regular season with an 11-5-3 overall record (4-2-2 in conference play). The team had an inconsistent 2018 run, with wins over top-ranked opponents and losses from unranked ones, but became the first in program history to win an ACC title.

Despite their postseason momentum, U of L lost its first match of the NCAA tournament. Following back-to-back seasons of Elite Eight appearances, unseeded Michigan State stunned four-seed Louisville with an overtime defeat.

Football

What began with a demolition in Florida at the hands of Alabama spiraled into one of the worst seasons in over 10 years for the football program. The team finished with a 2-10 record, zero victories in conference play and a failure to reach a bowl.

Following the firing of Bobby Petrino, the Cardinals are in need of a full-time coach. Athletics director Vince Tyra is expected to reveal his choice for Louisville’s next head coach in the coming weeks.

