Queer writers let their voices be heard

By Kyla Thomas —

The last week of September at U of L was Pride Week, which meant amazing LGBTQ+ friendly events all over campus. On Sept. 26, students in the LGBTQ+ writing group were excited to share their craft in a Queer Writer’s Showcase at the Speed Art Museum.

“Having creative writers coming out with a different narrative based on their experiences and their own creative lens is important,” said Pam Curtis, event organizer.

The event had many different speakers from various backgrounds and orientations all sharing their own narrative through writing, making the event personal on a level of its own.

“It is one thing to go to a resource fair, to see all the different resources that are here, or to go to a film screening, but, to get the voices of the students, and hear undergraduate and graduate voices, to have the narrative and creative aspects, not only makes it more personal but, helps the students here become more fully immersed in Pride Week,” Curtis said.

Photo by Joseph Garcia / The Louisville Cardinal