TLC sports staff predicts football’s record

Conner Farrell: 8-4

Looking at this year’s schedule, it is easy to predict as high as nine wins to as low as six.

However, I am on the optimistic side of the schedule – that is, cautiously optimistic.

Replacing the production of an all-time player like Lamar Jackson will be tough for the offense, but having a quarterback who has spent time with the team like “Puma” will soften the transition. Add a talented skill position core and an improving offensive line, and putting points on the board will be the least of the Cards’ concern.

Defense is the major question mark for this upcoming season. A new scheme fit, coaching staff and crop of players in starting roles will be the main focus.

For the 2018 football team to have success, they need to have a minimum of three wins out of these five games against conference foes: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Wake Forest and NC State.

Luckily for Louisville, four of those five games come in the friendly confines of Cardinal Stadium.

Micah Brown: 7-5

I believe the opening game against Alabama will serve as a good indicator for how the season will go. Louisville will put up a good fight against the No. 1 team in the nation and ultimately come up short.

Add a new quarterback to an unproven defense, along with injury-riddled running backs, and the Cards will drop their fair share of games.

U of L will beat FSU for the third straight season and take others they are expected to win, but I do not see the team winning many fifty-fifty games. Overall, I think the losses will come against Alabama, Boston College, Wake Forest, Clemson and NC State.

Brad McGuffin: 9-3

I predict Louisville will do better than pundits are saying, including a 6-2 record in the ACC. The defense has its question marks, but we should expect this underrated offense to get better and better as the season goes on.

Overall, the offensive line and wide receivers will propel the offense to a great season, stealing games they are not expected to win.

My notable game predictions:

Alabama, 42. Louisville, 13.

Louisville, 31. Virginia, 17.

Florida State, 24. Louisville, 17.

Louisville, 21. Georgia Tech, 14.

Louisville, 45. Boston College, 38.

Louisville, 42. Wake Forrest, 28.

Clemson, 35. Louisville, 7.

Louisville, 49. Syracuse, 41.

Louisville, 24. NCST, 14.

Louisville, 42. Kentucky, 31.

Matt Bradshaw: 7-5

At first glance it may not seem like Louisville can replace the numbers of Jackson, but Bobby Petrino’s offense shows a lot of promise. Both the offensive line and wide receivers have the potential to be great, so quarterback Jawon Pass needs to step up and lead them in the right direction. Much like 2017, defense is the issue.

The Cardinals will not beat Alabama or Clemson. The make-or-break games come against Florida State, Georgia Tech, Boston College and NC State.

I see Louisville performing 1-3 against the group, defeating NC State and closing out the season with a victory against Kentucky.

Weston Payne: 6-6

Alabama is going to be a tough battle for this young team, so expect a loss there. Indiana St. and WKU will both fall short, giving U of L two early victories.

Without Lamar Jackson, I think it’s going to be difficult for the offense to produce against Virginia, FSU and Georgia Tech. I see a three-game losing streak there.

Boston College at their stadium will be a difficult match up, but Louisville will come out with a win. Wake Forest always gives some trouble and Clemson is too good, so both games will be losses.

Syracuse is sub-par so a win should happen there. NC State will be tough but I assume Louisville pulls it out.

Kentucky has been on the up-and-up, so I see the rivalry game turning into a loss for the Cards.

