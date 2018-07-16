- Baseball might miss out on Papa John’s dough
Holly Aprile named softball coach
By Conner Farrell–
Holly Aprile was named the new softball coach by U of L Vice-President and Director of Athletics Vince Tyra on Monday.
Aprile becomes only the second coach in the program’s history after coach Sandy Pearsall retired after 18 seasons.
Aprile served as the coach of the Pittsburgh Panthers, where she spent 15 seasons, 10 seasons as head coach and five as an assistant. In the 2018 season, Aprile guided the Panthers to a 33-18-1 overall record and notched a 2018 ACC Coastal Division title and a runner-up finish in the conference tournament.
Aprile was honored as the 2018 ACC Coach of the Year.
The softball team is coming off a 33-20 campaign ending the season to the eventual national champion Florida State Seminoles in the ACC tournament.
With Aprile on board, softball may be able to reach new heights in the ACC.