Football position breakdown: Tight End

By Micah Brown —

With tight end Charles Standberry departed for the NFL, football will look for a replacement with a good amount of collegiate experience. The player most likely to replace Standberry this season will be redshirt senior Micky Crum.

In his first year of competition in 2015, Crum appeared in 12 of 13 games and tallied 14 receptions for 163 yards and four touchdowns.

The Ohio native has seen his progress hindered with a number of injuries in the past. As a result, Crum made just one start in 2016 and caught one reception for seven yards.

In 2017, Crum’s playing time diminished as a backup for Standberry. Last season, the redshirt senior made the most of his time on the field, recording eight receptions for 99 yards.

Crum has undoubtedly demonstrated the necessary skillset to compete with the bluebloods of college football such as Clemson, Auburn and Florida State. However, his health can certainly remain an issue heading into the 2018 season. If he can manage to avoid injuries, the redshirt senior will be an asset to the offense moving into September.

Another option at the tight end slot is sophomore Kemari Averett. Last season, the Atlanta native appeared in 10 games, earning his first collegiate start against Virginia. The freshman concluded his first season with seven receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Also listed on the depth chart for tight end are Hunter Crowe, a freshman from Butler High School, and sophomore Jeffrey Banks.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal