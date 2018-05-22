- Baseball bruises Wake Forest in ACC Championship opener
Men’s basketball’s Lance Thomas to transfer
By Dalton Ray —
Men’s basketball forward Lance Thomas announced he will leave the program after one season. He played in 12 games in 2017-18, totaling 26 points and 15 rebounds.
Considered a project-player, Thomas was a four-star recruit out of high school. His exit leaves the Cardinals extremely thin, with only nine total players on the 2018-19 roster.
Coach Chris Mack said the staff, Thomas and Thomas’ family thought the move was best for the forward. Thomas thanked the university in a statement.
“Everyone at the university, the city and the community has been very good to me. After returning home at the end of the semester I was just thinking about my future. I feel it’s in my best interest to look at other options for my career,” Thomas said.
File photo / The Louisville Cardinal