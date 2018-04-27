Softball takes game one over BC with a 4-2 win

By Dalton Ray —

Softball moves to 29-17 with a 4-2 win over Boston College, taking the opening game of the series.

Junior Megan Hensley recorded all four RBIs on a par of homers and notched her 13th winning on the season, going 6.1 innings with five strikeouts.

Both teams combined for one hit in the opening two innings, but the Eagles got on the scoreboard in the top of the third. U of L put two runners on the base in the bottom of the inning, but a groundout ended the inning.

Hensley opened the bottom of the fourth inning with a bomb to left center, tying the game at one.

BC loaded the bases in the top of the fourth inning, but only managed one run before being retired.

A walk and a single put two runners on for U of L on their end of the inning. Hensley once again gave U of L the lead with a three-run home run.

Boston College recorded one hit in their final two at bats, finishing the game.

Game two is Saturday, April 28 at 12 p.m.

You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal