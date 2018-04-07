Louisville softball takes series vs Virginia with game two win

By Brad McGuffin —

Sofrball took the series against Virginia with a 16-1 win in game two. Junior Megan Hensley dominated, pitching a shutout and only allowing three hits.

Louisville got on the board early as sophomore Caitlin Ferguson doubled to center to bring home two. Hensley’s double followed, bringing home Ferguson. A sac-fly scored Hensley and Louisville led 4-0.

In the bottom of the second inning, Louisville loaded the bases and Hensley’s single to center scored two. Redshirt senior Nicole Pufahl followed with a three-run blast, giving Louisville a 9-0 lead.

Freshman Maddy Newman started off the third inning with a triple as Louisville scored another five in the inning.

With a commanding 16-0, Virginia scored in the top of the fifth inning. The game was called due to the run rule (up eight or more runs after five innings).

Louisville can finish the sweep of the Cavaliers Sunday, April 8 at 1 p.m.