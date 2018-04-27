Former tackle Geron Christian drafted by Washington

By Dalton Ray —

Former tackle Geron Christian is the third Cardinal taken in the 2018 NFL Draft after being picked by the Washington Redskins with the No. 74 pick.

Considered a swing tackle, Christian played both left and right tackle while at U of L. He started all 39 games during his college stint.

Christian measured at 6-foot-5, 298 lbs. at the NFL combine in March.

He is the first Louisville offensive lineman taken in the draft since 2015 (John Miller, Jamon Brown). Christian’s brother Gerald was taken in the seven round of the 2015 draft and played two seasons in the NFL.

Christian joins quarterback Lamar Jackson and cornerback Jaire Alexander as 2018 draft selects. The Redskins selected former Louisville safety Josh Harvey-Clemons in 2015.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal