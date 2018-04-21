Fielding, base running costly as Virginia evens series against baseball

By Brad McGuffin —

Baseball took game one over Virginia in a thriller, highlighted by sophomore Danny Oriente’s go-ahead double giving the Cardinals a 5-4 win. The Cavaliers repaid the favor in game two, winning 5-4 thanks to a three-run sixth inning.

The Cardinals committed two errors and slew of mental mistakes in the ACC loss.

“You drop a fly ball in the second (inning) and you give up a run. You drop a fly ball in the fourth (inning) and you give up a run. It’s frustrating,” coach Dan McDonnell said.

The tight games are crucial for McDonnell’s team to learn how to win.

“There’s been a lot of close game. We’ve won our fair share, but we haven’t won them all,” McDonnell said. “Hopefully as a team you grow and you can handle these pressure situations because it can happen in (an NCAA) Regional, Super Regional or Omaha.”

Sophomore Nick Bennett (4-1) got the start for Louisville in game two and pitched 5.2 innings with three strikeouts, allowing three earned runs.

Louisville got on the board first with a one-out single from sophomore Logan Wyatt in the bottom of the first. With runners on the corners, junior Josh Stowers laid down a bunt and beat-out to throw to first and drive in another run.

In the top of the second, Virginia scored on a two-out error as Bennett dropped a pop-up that would of ended the inning.

In the third inning, a Virginia errors allowed to load the bases. Sophomore Ethan Stringer’s single scored two, but he was thrown out at second to end the inning.

The Cavaliers tied the game up at four in the top of the sixth inning on a two-out RBI single from Cayman Richardson. Andy Weber’s single to center gave Virginia the 5-4 lead in the next at bat.

The Cardinals only recorded one hit in their final four at bats.

“You tip your hat. That was a special arm. Their starter is really good and their reliever was phenomenal,” McDonnell said.

Game three is Sunday, April 22 1 p.m. at Jim Patterson Stadium

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal