Baseball falls to NC State, drops their fourth ACC series

By Brad McGuffin —

Baseball (20-11) fell 10-3 in game three of their series against NC State (25-6). After winning game one, the Cards dropped two straight to lose the series.

Bobby Miller got the first start of his collegiate career on the mound. The freshman found trouble in the first inning as the Wolfpack got back-to-back singles and a walk, loading the bases.

With two outs, sophomore Justin Lavey made a throwing error that allowed NC State a 3-0 lead

Josh Stowers singled then stole second base to start the second inning. A balk allowed the junior to move to third base, then sophomore Drew Campbell drove in the run with a sacrifice fly.

Freshman Reid Detmers replaced Miller on the mound in the fourth inning, then the Wolfpack slammed a three-run homer for a 6-1 advantage.

NC State scored two runs each in the seventh and eighth innings for a 10-1 lead. Louisville only scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth, cementing their 10-3 defeat.

Baseball faces NKU at home on Tuesday, April 10th at 6 p.m.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal