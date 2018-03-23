Baseball falls to No.10 Clemson

By Brad McGuffin —

After a series loss against Wake Forest last weekend, No. 11 baseball welcomed the No. 10 Clemson Tigers. Clemson won game one of the series 3-1.

The offense didn’t show up for the Cards, as they couldn’t capitalize, leaving 10 runners on base.

The first bout of action came in the second when Clemson put two across in the top of the second on a Kyle Wilkie double which moved the Tiger lead to two

SophomoreLogan Wyatt lead off the bottom of the second with a single and came around to score on a sac-fly from Junior Pat Rumoro. Louisville would leave two runners on to end the 2nd. (2-1)

In the top of the 4th, Drew Wharton doubled down the left field line to bring home another Tiger runner giving Clemson a 3-1 lead.

For U of L in the bottom of the 8th, Sophomore Danny Oriente would reach on a catchers interference. Wyatt would follow with a single moving Oriente to third. However a Justin Lavey line out would end the threat for the Cardinals.

Louisville threatened again to cut into the Clemson lead in the bottom of the 9th, as two runners were able to get on. Junior Josh Stowers would ground out to put runners in scoring position, but Sophomore Jake Snider grounded out to second to end the ball game.

Junior Adam Wolf pitched eight complete innings, struck out nine and only allowed one earned run. Wolf moves to 3-1 on the season.

Game two will be Saturday, March 24th at 1:00 PM.